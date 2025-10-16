Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 08:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Fintech Upgrade raises $165 million, targets IPO in 12 to 18 months

Fintech Upgrade raises $165 million, targets IPO in 12 to 18 months

The round valued Upgrade at $7.3 billion pre-money, according to a source familiar with the matter, a 21.7% premium to its previous valuation

initial public offering, IPO

"We're probably 12 to 18 months away from an IPO, so we wanted to give the team members some liquidity before IPO," Upgrade CEO Renaud Laplanche told Reuters in an interview.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Consumer finance fintech Upgrade said on Thursday it raised $165 million in its latest funding round, nearly four years after its last external financing during the height of the 2021 fintech boom. 
The round valued Upgrade at $7.3 billion pre-money, according to a source familiar with the matter, a 21.7 per cent premium to its previous valuation. 
"We're probably 12 to 18 months away from an IPO, so we wanted to give the team members some liquidity before IPO," Upgrade CEO Renaud Laplanche told Reuters in an interview. 
Fintech startup investment surged in 2021 on low rates and abundant capital, but cooled in subsequent years as inflation rose and the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates. 
 
A rebound in equities and easing macro concerns have revived IPOs, with fintechs returning to the market after a years-long slump. 

Also Read

Razorpay

Razorpay reports ₹1,209 crore loss in FY25 despite 65% revenue jump

Paytm

Paytm transfers offline merchant payments to PPSL to comply with RBI norms

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Fintech firm Dezerv raises ₹350 crore to expand wealth tech platform

Fintech

'Aspirational India' drives up retail digital payments, says reportpremium

investment

Tide to invest ₹6,000 crore in India, create 800 new jobs over five years

Swedish fintech Klarna and neobank Chime have debuted in New York in recent months. 
The round was led by investment firm Neuberger, which also buys loans from Upgrade. Neuberger's Head of Specialty Finance, Peter Sterling, has joined Upgrade's board of directors. 
DST Global and Ribbit Capital, existing investors that also joined the round, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Upgrade's latest valuation. 
Founded in 2017, Upgrade has disbursed more than $42 billion in consumer credit via mobile banking, credit cards, buy now-pay later, personal lines, and home-improvement and auto-financing. 
Venture funding for retail fintechs fell 49 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to a PitchBook report, as investors flocked to enterprise solutions leveraging AI. 
AI's impact on consumer products, and consequently on the retail fintech sector, has been less immediate. It has, however, prompted a shift in marketing strategies. 
"We switched a lot of focus from traditional search engine optimization to AI search optimization," Laplanche said, referring to evolving marketing practices.
 

More From This Section

Zepto

Zepto raises $450 million at $7-billion valuation led by CalPERS

IPO

Duroflex files DRHP for IPO, aims to raise ₹183-cr via fresh issue

ipo

IPO Market in Samvat 2081: Record fund raise, but mixed gains for investors

initial public offering, IPO

Canara HSBC Life IPO fully booked; check share allotment status, latest GMP

ipo

Midwest IPO opens for bidding: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

Topics : IPO Fintech Market news funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon