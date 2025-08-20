Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Shreeji Shipping Global IPO garners 6.59 times subscription on day 2

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO garners 6.59 times subscription on day 2

The three-day share sale received bids for 7,51,80,354 shares against 1,14,08,600 shares on offer, according to NSE data

initial public offerings, IPO

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd and Elara Capital (India) Pvt Ltd are the book-running lead managers to Shreeji Shipping's public issue.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd, a provider of shipping and logistics solutions for dry bulk cargo, garnered 6.59 times subscription on the second day of share sale on Wednesday.

The three-day share sale received bids for 7,51,80,354 shares against 114,08,600 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Non-Institutional Investors quota fetched 11.22 times subscription, while the category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 6.99 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part received 2.42 times subscription.

The Rs 411-crore initial share sale of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd received 2.13 times subscription on the first day of the share sale on Tuesday.

 

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd on Monday mobilised more than Rs 123 crore from anchor investors.

Also Read

initial public offerings, IPO

Gem Aromatics ₹451 cr IPO fully subscribed on first day of bidding

initial public offerings, IPO

Mangal Electrical Industries garners ₹120 crore from anchor investors

initial public offerings, IPO

Sebi proposes lower dilution for mega IPOs, extended MPS timelines

initial public offering, IPO

CleanMax to raise ₹5,200 cr via IPO; DRHP filed with Sebi for approval

initial public offering, IPO

Gem Aromatics raises ₹135 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The initial public offering (IPO), with a price band of Rs 240-252 per share, would be available for subscription till Thursday.

Shreeji Shipping Global's IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.63 crore equity shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The company is planning to use Rs 251.2 crore out of the IPO proceeds for acquisition of dry bulk carriers in the supramax category in the secondary market, and Rs 23 crore for repaying debt.

The flagship company of Jamnagar-based Shreeji Group primarily focuses on non-major ports and jetties, particularly along the west coast of India.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd and Elara Capital (India) Pvt Ltd are the book-running lead managers to Shreeji Shipping's public issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IPO

Patel Retail raises ₹43 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

initial public offering, IPO

RSB Retail files for ₹500 crore IPO to boost expansion and repay debt

IPO, initial public offering

RSB Retail files draft IPO papers with Sebi, seeks to raise ₹1,500 cr

initial public offering, IPO

Pre-IPO deals moderate after peaking in 2023 amid buoyant primary marketspremium

IPO, bell, initial public offering, NSDL

Less than one-third of new-age Indian IPOs beat market benchmarks: Report

Topics : IPO Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon