Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Mangal Electrical Industries garners ₹120 crore from anchor investors

Mangal Electrical Industries garners ₹120 crore from anchor investors

As per the circular, the company has allotted 21.39 lakh equity shares to these institutional investors at Rs 561 apiece, taking the total fundraising to Rs 120 crore.

initial public offerings, IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Transformer components manufacturer Mangal Electrical Industries on Tuesday mobilised Rs 120 crore from anchor investors, just a day before its initial share-sale opening for public subscription.

The institutional investors who participated in the anchor round included Abakkus Diversified Alpha Funds, LC Pharos Multi Strategy Fund VCC, Societe Generale, Finavenue Capital Trust, Swyom India Alpha Fund, Sundaram Alternative Investment Trust, Imap India Capital Investment Trust, Sunrise Investment Trust and Aarth AIF Growth Fund, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

As per the circular, the company has allotted 21.39 lakh equity shares to these institutional investors at Rs 561 apiece, taking the total fundraising to Rs 120 crore.

 

The IPO -- entirely a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 400 crore -- will open for public subscription on August 20 and conclude on August 22. The price band has been fixed at Rs 533 to Rs 561 per share.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to pay debt, expand the company's facility situated in Rajasthan, and support working capital requirements for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

initial public offerings, IPO

Sebi proposes lower dilution for mega IPOs, extended MPS timelines

initial public offering, IPO

CleanMax to raise ₹5,200 cr via IPO; DRHP filed with Sebi for approval

initial public offering, IPO

Gem Aromatics raises ₹135 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

IPO

Patel Retail raises ₹43 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Utham Gowda, founder and Group CEO of Captain Fresh

Seafood startup Captain Fresh files for $400 mn India IPO with Sebi

Mangal Electrical Industries is a processor of transformer components, transformer lamination, amorphous cores, coil assemblies and core assemblies, wound core, toroidal core, and oil-immersed circuit breakers.

The company's customers include government discoms and private companies such as Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, Voltamp Transformers Ltd and Western Electrotrans. It has exported its transformer components to the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Oman, USA, Italy and Nepal.

Systematix Corporate Services is the sole book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

RSB Retail files for ₹500 crore IPO to boost expansion and repay debt

IPO, initial public offering

RSB Retail files draft IPO papers with Sebi, seeks to raise ₹1,500 cr

initial public offering, IPO

Pre-IPO deals moderate after peaking in 2023 amid buoyant primary marketspremium

IPO, bell, initial public offering, NSDL

Less than one-third of new-age Indian IPOs beat market benchmarks: Report

initial public offerings, IPO

Gem Aromatics sets price band at ₹309-325 per share for ₹451 cr IPO

Topics : IPO Stock Market Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon