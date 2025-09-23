Ultraviolette plans IPO by FY28, launches radar-integrated EV bike X-47

Adding to the list of electric vehicle (EV) two-wheeler manufacturers tapping the capital markets, Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette said it is planning an initial public offering (IPO) by the financial year 2027–28.
The company on Tuesday launched the X-47 Crossover, touted as the world’s first commercially available motorcycle to feature an integrated radar and camera safety system as standard, priced at around Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries will commence in October this year. Ultraviolette is backed by investors such as TVS Motor Company, Zoho Corporation, Lingotto and Speciale Invest, among others.
In an interaction with Business Standard, Niraj Rajmohan, chief technology officer and co-founder of Ultraviolette, said the company is targeting an IPO by FY28, adding that the focus is on scaling up the business sustainably. The company is also eyeing entry into new global markets.
“We have already started in the UK. We are looking into new markets like Southeast Asia and Latin America,” Rajmohan said. The company reportedly has a presence in 10 countries including France, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg with its F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet models.
Narayan Subramaniam, chief executive officer and co-founder of Ultraviolette, said: “The fighter jet-inspired X-47 represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology, advanced safety systems and precision engineering that redefines what riders can expect from electric mobility. It has been designed to deliver unmatched versatility, from urban rides to varied riding scenarios, while staying true to Ultraviolette’s vision of building world-class EVs that showcase Indian design, innovation and engineering leadership on the global stage.”
The X-47 Crossover is equipped with a UV HyperSense system, with long-range radar integrated into the vehicle’s control unit. “With the X-47, we have reimagined what an electric motorcycle can deliver by introducing industry-first innovations like radar-powered rider assistance systems, an advanced dual-camera dashcam suite, and our in-house developed onboard charger with an industry-first feature of parallel boost charging,” Rajmohan said. “Our vertically integrated approach allows us to engineer for real-world resilience, from thermal stability in extreme conditions to robust future-ready safety systems,” he added.
Powered by a 10.3 kWh battery pack, the X-47 delivers a peak output of 40.2 hp (30 kW) and 100 Nm of torque. This allows the motorcycle to accelerate from 0–60 kilometres per hour in just 2.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 145 kmph. With an IDC range of up to 323 km, the X-47 sets a new benchmark for endurance in its class.
The X-47 features 10th Gen Bosch dual-channel ABS with switchable modes, paired with three levels of traction control for enhanced rider confidence across diverse riding conditions. Braking is powered by Brembo, with a 320 mm front disc equipped with a fixed four-piston calliper and sintered pads, complemented by a 230 mm rear disc with a floating piston calliper. The X-47 also comes with 41 mm inverted cartridge-type front forks and a rear mono-shock, both with preload adjustability. This setup ensures a finely tuned, responsive and customisable riding experience, the company said.