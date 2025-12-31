Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Veegaland Developers files draft papers with Sebi for ₹250 crore IPO

Veegaland Developers files draft papers with Sebi for ₹250 crore IPO

The company's maiden public offering is a completely fresh issue of shares with no Offer-for-Sale (OFS) component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Real estate developer Veegaland Developers, part of the V-Guard group, has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 250 crore through its initial public offering (IPO) to support its expansion plans.

The company's maiden public offering is a completely fresh issue of shares with no Offer-for-Sale (OFS) component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday.

The company plans to use the funds to finance a portion of the cost of developing its ongoing and upcoming projects, estimated at up to Rs 111.60 crore. It will also spend about Rs 18.49 crore to acquire identified land parcels for residential real estate projects.

 

The remaining amount will be used for future land acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Veegaland Developers is a real estate development company engaged in the planning, development, and sale of multi-storied residential apartment projects in Kerala, catering to the mid-premium, premium, ultra-premium, luxe-series, and ultra-luxury residential segments.

As of October 31, 2025, the company has completed 10 residential projects aggregating to 11.05 lakh square feet of saleable area, and has nine ongoing projects aggregating 12,67 lakh square feet of saleable area.

The company also maintains land reserves aggregating 7.20 acres across Kochi and Trivandrum, Kerala, which are intended to support future residential development, subject to receipt of applicable statutory approvals, feasibility assessments and market conditions.

Cumulative Capital is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPO initial public offering (IPO) IPOs

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

