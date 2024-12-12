Business Standard
Vishal Mega Mart IPO sails through; subscribed 1.53 times on Day 2

The Rs 8,000-crore IPO of Vishal Mega Mart will end on December 13

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

The Rs 8,000 crore initial share sale of supermarket chain Vishal Mega Mart got fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Thursday, ending with 1.53 times subscription.
The three-day initial public offer (IPO) got bids for 1,157,496,150 shares against 756,756,757 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.
The portion for non-institutional investors attracted 3.80 times subscription while the share of Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 1.16 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 48 per cent subscription.
Vishal Mega Mart on Tuesday said it has mopped up Rs 2,400-crore from anchor investors.
 
The Rs 8,000-crore IPO of Vishal Mega Mart will end on December 13. Shares are available in the price range of Rs 74-78 apiece.
The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares by promoter Kedaara Capital-led Samayat Services LLP, Samayat Services LLP, with no fresh issue of equity shares.

At present, Samayat Services LLP holds a 96.55 per cent stake in the Gurugram-based supermart major.
Vishal Mega Mart's product range includes both in-house and third-party brands, covering three key categories -- apparel, general merchandise, and fast-moving consumer goods.
As of June 30, 2024, it operates 626 Vishal Mega Mart stores across India, along with a mobile app and website.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, ICICI Securities, Intensive Fiscal Services, Jefferies India, J P Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India Company are the book-running lead managers for the issue.
Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

