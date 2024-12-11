Business Standard
Mobikwik subscribed 7x on Day 1; Vishal, SaiLife get tepid responses

Meanwhile, the IPOs of SaiLife and Vishal Megamart were subscribed 0.84 times and 0.5 times, respectively

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of One Mobikwik Systems was subscribed 7.3 times on Wednesday, the first day of the offer. Institutional investors subscribed to the issue by 2 per cent, high net worth individuals (HNIs) by 9 times, and retail investors by 26.7 times.
 
The company has priced its issue between Rs 265 and Rs 279 per share. The IPO is a fresh issue of Rs 572 crore. The company, on Tuesday, raised Rs 257 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. Norges Fund, Eastspring Investments, Morgan Stanley Investments, White Oak Capital, 360 One Asset & Wealth Management, HDFC MF, Axis MF, SBI MF, and SBI General Insurance were among the investors who participated in the anchor allotment.
 
 
SBI Capital Markets and DAM Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers. Meanwhile, the IPOs of SaiLife and Vishal Megamart were subscribed 0.84 times and 0.5 times, respectively. All three issues will conclude on Friday.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

