Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Identical Brains Studios announces IPO on Dec 18 to raise Rs 20 crore

Identical Brains Studios announces IPO on Dec 18 to raise Rs 20 crore

The announcement comes after NSE Emerge granted in-principle approval for the IPO earlier this month

IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Visual Effects (VFX) firm Identical Brains Studios on Thursday said it is gearing up to raise Rs 20 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) on December 18.

The announcement comes after NSE Emerge granted in-principle approval for the IPO earlier this month.

The three-day public issue will conclude on December 20, the company announced.

The Mumbai-headquartered company's public issue will comprise a fresh issuance of 36.94 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.  Also Read: Mobikwik IPO sees strong demand on Day 2: Subscription zooms 9x, GMP up 53%

Proceeds from the IPO will be utilized to expand and enhance the company's operations. This includes renovating the existing office and studio in Andheri, establishing a new branch office in Lucknow, and setting up a Color Grading Digital Intermediate (DI) and Sound Studio at a new branch office in Andheri.

 

Additionally, the funds will be used to purchase essential equipment such as computers, storage systems, and software to upgrade existing facilities. The remaining portion of the proceeds will be allocated to meet incremental working capital requirements and fund general corporate purposes.

More From This Section

rebel foods, rebel food

IPO-bound Rebel Foods raises $210 million in funding round led by Temasek

IPO

Rebel Foods raises $210 million funding ahead of planned 2026 IPO

MobiKwik

Mobikwik subscribed 7x on Day 1; Vishal, SaiLife get tepid responses

IPO

MobiKwik's $67 mn IPO fully sold in first hour as retail investors rush in

IPO

Upper Crust owner SSP plans for IPO of Travel Food Services in India

Identical Brains Studios offers a wide range of VFX services for films, web series, TV series, documentaries, and commercials. Its customers include some of the leading film and content producers, including major Bollywood Studios.  Also Read: Sai Life Sciences IPO fully subscribed on Day 2; QIBs drive demand

On the financial front, the company recorded a profit (PAT) of Rs 5.34 crore in FY24, as against Rs 1.61 crore in FY23, registering over three-fold growth. It posted Rs 20.08 crore in revenue from operations in FY2024, compared to Rs 8.04 crore in FY23.

Socradamus Capital is the sole book-running lead manager for the offer, and Bigshare Services Private is the registrar of the offer.

Also Read

IPO

IPO frenzy: 5 main-board, 6 SMEs to hit market to raise Rs 18,500 cr

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This recently listed IT stock zoomed 101% over IPO price; up 48% in 5 days

IPO

Standard Glass Lining Tech files IPO papers with Sebi to raise funds

ipo market listing share market

35 mainboard IPOs sizzle in H1'25, raising Rs 32,000 Cr with 61x demand

Binny Bansal

India 'great destination' for tech IPOs, markets welcoming: Binny Bansal

Topics : Tech IPOs IPO activity IPOs India IPO initial public offerings IPOs initial public offering (IPO)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon