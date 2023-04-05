Five IPOs get Sebi go-ahead to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr collectively



Last week, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued final observation letters on their draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs), which is akin to getting approval to hit the markets. Zaggle Prepaid, Cyient DLM, Healthvista India, Rashi Peripherals and Vishwaraj Sugar Industries have obtained the green signal to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs). The approvals come at a time when capital raising by way of IPOs has slowed to a crawl, with only four issues hitting the market so far this calendar year.



The latest five companies to get approvals are together aiming to raise between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 3,000 crore, said investment bankers. How soon these firms are able to launch their IPOs remains to be seen. Already, 54 companies proposing to raise a cumulative Rs 76,189 crore are sitting on Sebi approvals, according to Prime Database, a primary market tracker.



Healthvista India, which owns the Protea brand, an out-of-hospital healthcare provider, had filed the draft papers in June last year. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale for Rs 56.2 million shares. The public issue of Rashi Peripherals, which provides IT solutions, is a completely fresh issue for raising Rs 750 crore, of which Rs 400 crore will be used to repay certain outstanding borrowings, while Rs 200 crore will be used for corporate purposes. Electronic manufacturing service provider Cyient DLM plans to raise Ra 740 crore through the fresh issue. The company, a subsidiary to the listed player Cyient, may consider a pre-IPO placement of Rs 148 crore.

The offer for fintech-SaaS company Zaggle Prepaid Ocean consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 490 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10.5 million shares. In its DRHP, the company had said that the proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to acquire customers, develop technology and products, and pre-payment of certain borrowings.