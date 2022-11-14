JUST IN
Confidential pre-filing mechanism for IPOs to test the waters soon
Business Standard

Confidential pre-filing mechanism for IPOs to test the waters soon

New clause to help issuers gauge institutional investor demand

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

Confidential filing is the new optional route to be introduced by Sebi for IPO-bound companies

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to allow companies taking the confidential pre-filing route for their initial public offerings (IPOs) to market their issues to institutional investors to gauge demand and arrive at fair pricing.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 23:40 IST

