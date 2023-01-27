JUST IN
Flows to Indian equities are at risk as investors eye China: Chris Wood

he believes India remains the best long-term equity story in Asian and the emerging market (EM) context

Topics
Markets | Chris Wood | Indian stocks

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Chris Wood, Jefferies

Flows to Indian equity markets are at a risk as investors increase their fund allocation to China, wrote Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his weekly note to investors, GREED & fear. That said, he believes India remains the best long-term equity story in Asian and the emerging market (EM) context.

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 11:19 IST

