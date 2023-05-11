Around Rs 2,637.94 crore lying unclaimed with mutual funds: Amfi data

Amfi’s chief executive officer NS Venkatesh said that the association has been working clo­sely with the Securities and Exch­ange Board of India (Sebi) to ensure that the money reaches the rightful owner. "Sebi has advised Amfi to ensure that the investor or nominee or heir gets the money. We are working closely with Sebi in this matter. This number will come down substantially in the near future," he said.

Around Rs 2,637.94 crore of unclaimed dividends and units are lying with mutual fund (MF) houses, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) said on Thursday. Of the total, Rs 1,659.02 crore is in the form of unclaimed dividends and the rest , Rs 978.92 crore, are unclaimed redemptions.