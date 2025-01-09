Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Small, mid-cap funds boost overall flows into equity MFs in December

Small, mid-cap funds boost overall flows into equity MFs in December

Inflows into equity mutual funds rose to Rs 41,156 crore ($4.8 billion) last month compared to Rs 35,943 crore in November 2024

mutual funds, investors

Money coming into smallcap and midcap equity mutual funds rose 4.3 per cent and 13.5 per cent respectively, while inflows into largecap funds fell 21 per cent

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Inflows into India's equity mutual funds rose about 15 per cent month-on-month in December, with investors continuing their buying spree unaffected by the prospect of fewer US rate cuts in 2025 and worries of likely moderation in earnings.

Inflows into equity mutual funds rose to Rs 41,156 crore ($4.8 billion) last month compared to Rs 35,943 crore in November 2024.

December saw the second highest monthly inflows ever, extending the streak of inflows to the 46th month - the longest streak on record, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Thursday showed.

India's benchmark NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell about 2 per cent in December 2024, while the broader smallcaps and midcaps rose 0.6 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

 

Money coming into smallcap and midcap equity mutual funds rose 4.3 per cent and 13.5 per cent respectively, while inflows into largecap funds fell 21 per cent.

Also Read

mutual fund

Budget 2025: Your guide to AMFI's 15 mutual fund proposals for investors

PremiumStriking gold in the hybrid fund mine

Equity savings schemes shine as investors seek out low-risk options

PremiumStock Market, Market

Street signs: Nifty's outlook overcast, MFs' electrifying gain on GE T&D

PremiumMutual Funda

Largecap lineup likely to get a new cast: 9 new entrants, 9 exit stage

Premiumalternative investment funds, mutual funds

AIFs push for a tune-up: Simpler rules, lower barriers, faster approvals

This is the highest and the second-highest monthly inflows on record into midcap and smallcap equity mutual funds, respectively.

"Higher returns in the broader small- and mid-caps have continued to aid investor interest in these segments. But earnings delivery in the December quarter will be crucial for the interest to sustain," said Sanjeev Hota, vice president and head of research at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Inflows into sectoral and thematic funds doubled month-on-month to Rs 15,332 crore in December 2024, helped by the launch of 12 new such funds during the month. These funds saw greater interest compared with other categories of equity mutual funds for the 12th straight month.

Contributions to systematic investment plans, where investors make regular payments into mutual funds, rose to Rs 26,459 crore, hitting a record high for the 17th time in 18 months.

More From This Section

NFO

2024's record NFO success continues into 2025 with strong momentum

Households are shifting their investment more to equities, directly as well as through mutual funds (MFs), particularly after the pandemic, at the expense of deposits.

Passive funds have to sell Rs 1.5K crore ITC Hotels shares after listing

mutual fund

Six new fund houses set to join Rs 68-trillion MF industry in 2025

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Large-cap cut-off surpasses Rs 1 trillion as 11 new stocks join the list

PremiumAUM

A break-tape stumble can't halt mutual fund AUM sprint to finish

Topics : mutual fund assets Mutual funds investors Mutual Funds industry Equity Mutual Funds Mid cap small cap

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLos Angeles wildfires LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon