Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Domestic passive MF schemes to offload Rs 1,500 crore ITC Hotels shares

Domestic passive MF schemes to offload Rs 1,500 crore ITC Hotels shares

Passive MF schemes, especially those tracking the Nifty 50 and Sensex, will need to offload their holdings in ITC Hotels as the stock will be excluded from these indices

Households are shifting their investment more to equities, directly as well as through mutual funds (MFs), particularly after the pandemic, at the expense of deposits.

Representative Picture

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic passive mutual fund (MF) schemes will have to sell around Rs 1,500 crore worth of ITC Hotels shares once the demerged entity lists on the exchanges, according to estimates.
 
Passive MF schemes, especially those tracking the Nifty 50 and Sensex, will need to offload their holdings in ITC Hotels as the stock will be excluded from these indices.
 
"Assuming the current static price of around Rs 260 remains on the day of exclusion, the passive flow for Nifty 50 will be around $110 million (current weight of 23 bps), and for Sensex, it will be around $70 million (current weight of 28 bps)," Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, stated in a report.
 
 
As per the report, the stock has been assigned a value of around Rs 260 in Nifty 50 and Rs 270 in Sensex.
 
ITC Hotels is now part of both Nifty 50 and Sensex. The stock will be excluded on the third day after trading commences in the stock. However, the exchanges may delay the stock's exit if it keeps hitting the circuit.

Also Read

Two of the largecap-oriented mutual fund (MF) offerings — flexicap and largecap funds — witnessed a spike in investor interest in October amid a fall in the equity market.

Six new fund houses set to join Rs 68-trillion MF industry in 2025

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Large-cap cut-off surpasses Rs 1 trillion as 11 new stocks join the list

Mutual Funda

MFs' equity buying exceeds Rs 4 trillion in 2024 for the first time

mutual funds

UTI MF launches Quant Fund focusing on quantitative investment theme

largecap fund

Active largecap funds set to outperform for second consecutive year

 
During the last such event in August 2023, Jio Financial shares hit the lower circuit for five consecutive sessions post-listing as passive funds rushed to sell their holdings. This led to a deferment of exclusion from the indices.
 
The listing may take close to a month, based on the timeline of previous major demergers.
 
While ITC Hotels is set to move out of the domestic indices, the company may find a place in global indices.
 
"Based on estimates, ITC Hotels is expected to meet the criteria for inclusion in the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes. As a result, ITC Limited will remain part of the Standard Index. However, following the listing of ITC Hotels, the hotel business will be moved to the Small Cap Index and will no longer be part of the Standard Index," the Nuvama report said.

More From This Section

PremiumAUM

A break-tape stumble can't halt mutual fund AUM sprint to finish

PremiumTwo of the largecap-oriented mutual fund (MF) offerings — flexicap and largecap funds — witnessed a spike in investor interest in October amid a fall in the equity market.

Investors betting big on higher-risk equity funds for better returns

Equity Mutual Fund

Cosmea Financial gets Sebi nod for MF foray; UTI MF launches quant fund

mutual funds, investors

Limited product possibilities in MF Lite as Sebi sets AUM criteria

SEBI

Sebi announces launch of MF Lite framework to boost passive fund schemes

Topics : Mutual Fund Sensex MF schemes ITC Hotels Nifty 50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPODelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon