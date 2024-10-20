Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Mid- and small-cap MFs attract Rs 30,350 cr in H1 FY25 on strong returns

Mid- and small-cap MFs attract Rs 30,350 cr in H1 FY25 on strong returns

The inflow trend persists despite concerns raised by market regulator Sebi over heightened inflows into small-cap and mid-cap funds

Mutual Funda

Mutual Funds (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mid-cap and small-cap mutual fund schemes have continued to attract strong investor interest, garnering nearly Rs 30,350 crore in inflows during the April-September period of the current financial year, driven by impressive returns delivered by these segments.

In comparison, the cumulative inflow into mid-cap and small-cap funds stood at Rs 32,924 crore during the same period last year, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The inflow trend persists despite concerns raised by market regulator Sebi over heightened inflows into small-cap and mid-cap funds, as experts believe investors will continue to favour these categories for their potential to deliver high returns.

 

"Small caps will continue to grow at a faster rate for years to come. I expect the inflows to continue as Indians want to invest in the high-growth sectors. Small cap funds should be seen as an integral part of one's portfolio allocation and not a tactical play," Trust Mutual Fund CEO Sandeep Bagla told PTI.

Individually, mid-cap funds saw an inflow of Rs 14,756 crore and small-cap funds attracted Rs 15,586 crore in the first half of FY25. This aggregates the total inflow to Rs 30,342 crore, the data showed.

The strong investor interest in mid-cap and small-cap mutual funds is driven by the potential for high returns in these segments, Tradejini COO Trivesh said.

Mid-cap and small-cap indices have posted gains of about 20 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively, this financial year, outperforming both the Nifty and large-cap indices. While the previous year saw even higher returns that led to higher inflows, the current performance continues to draw investor interest.

More From This Section

PremiumMutual Funda

MF licence aspirant list swells with new wave of AMCs ready to roll

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

Equity rally fuels fastest quarterly growth in MF assets in five years

Kotak Mutual Fund

Kotak MF launches MNC fund for investors to access top multinational firms

PremiumMutual Funda

Largecap lineup likely to get a new cast: 9 new entrants, 9 exit stage

sebi market

Sebi gives in-principle nod to Jio Fin-BlackRock for mutual fund entry

In addition, stress test in March 2024 has also played a role, reinforcing confidence by ensuring that fund managers are prepared to handle market volatility, Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, said.

"With the mid-cap and small-cap segments projected to grow at 20 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, in FY25, we expect inflows to remain strong, especially as SIP inflows continue to hit new peaks," he said.

Moreover, companies' earnings will drive flows in these categories.

The last year has seen mutual funds launch new fund offerings (NFOs) of thematic funds and newer fund management strategies in the passive fund management space. If these NFOs deliver above broader market returns, we may see incremental flows moving to those categories, Manish Kothari, Co-Founder and CEO, ZFunds, said.

If there is a correction in the broader markets, we may see flows in mid- and small-cap category mutual fund schemes go down, he added.

Large-cap mutual funds experienced an inflow of over Rs 7,067 crore in the April-September period of FY25 after witnessing an outflow of Rs 5,700 crore in the same period of FY24.

In line with the increase in inflow, the number of investors (folios) in the two schemes shot up by 1.32 crore year-on-year to nearly 4 crore in the six months period ended September 30, 2024.

"With the number of folios increasing, we see rising confidence in these funds' performance, despite the regulatory cautions," Tradejini's Trivesh said.

Overall, the assets of the two categories of the mid-cap and small-cap schemes rose 63 per cent to Rs 7.26 lakh crore at the end of September 2024 from Rs 4.44 lakh crore a year earlier.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

mutual funds

Bandhan MF NFOs bet on high-risk undervalued stocks, top performers

mutual funds

Baroda BNP Paribas launches fund tracking Nifty Midcap 150: What to know

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Motilal Oswal NFO: This thematic fund is for tech-savvy high-risk investors

Mutual Funda

Equity mutual funds log Rs 34,419 crore net inflows in September

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Equity mutual fund inflow marks 10% decline to Rs 34,419 cr in Sep

Topics : Mutual Funds Mutual funds MFs small-caps investments Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon