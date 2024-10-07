Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Mutual funds' AUM grows 12.3% in Q2FY25, highest in at least five years

Mutual funds' AUM grows 12.3% in Q2FY25, highest in at least five years

Average AUM rises 12.3 per cent sequentially to Rs 66.2 trillion

Mutual Funda

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mutual funds (MFs) managed Rs 66.2 trillion worth of assets in the July-September quarter, registering a 12.3 per cent growth over the previous three-month period. This is the highest quarterly rise in MF assets in at least the last five years.

In the April-June period, the average quarterly assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 59 trillion.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


According to experts, the sharp rise in AUM is underpinned by the rally in equity markets and record inflows into equity schemes.

The key benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex had logged around 7 per cent gains in the quarter ending September 2024 (Q2). Amid the rally, investors poured in over Rs 75,000 crore in July and August into active equity schemes. The inflows were supported by new fund launches.
 

“The mark-to-market gains in MFs’ equity holdings have been the key factor. The growing inflows through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route also added to the AUM growth. For a change, the inflows into debt funds were also better in the previous quarter as the rate cut hopes boosted investor interest,” said DP Singh, deputy managing director & joint chief executive officer, SBI Mutual Fund.

“AUM growth is mostly a function of the equity market performance. The last quarter was stellar in that aspect with key indices ending all the three months with gains. This led to strong mark-to-market gains in equity and hybrid schemes. In addition, the inflows into equity schemes were also robust,” said Anand Varadarajan, head – institutional clients, banking, alternate investments, and product strategy, Tata Asset Management Company (AMC).

The SIP inflows have continued to scale new highs. In August, they stood at Rs 23,547 crore against Rs 23,332 crore in July. The SIP inflows mostly go into equity schemes.

More From This Section

PremiumMutual Funda

Largecap lineup likely to get a new cast: 9 new entrants, 9 exit stage

sebi market

Sebi gives in-principle nod to Jio Fin-BlackRock for mutual fund entry

PremiumFunding among Indian startups declined by a marginal 7 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 to $7.6 billion from $8.2 billion during the same period last year.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Medium Term Plan sees growth from aggressive strategy

SEBI

Sebi mulls standardise format for disclosure of change in MF risk-o-meters

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Become a voice of investors: Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch to MFs


Debt funds recorded net inflows of Rs 1.6 trillion during the July-August period, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

The larger fund houses were the biggest contributors to the AUM growth, thanks to the base effect. The largest fund house, SBI MF, managed assets worth Rs 11 trillion in Q2, Rs 1.1 trillion more than the average AUM in Q1. ICICI Prudential MF’s average AUM went up Rs 90,000 crore to Rs 8.4 trillion. The third-largest fund house, HDFC MF, saw assets grow by a similar quantum to Rs 5.5 trillion. In percentage terms, Nippon India MF grew the fastest among the top five as its average AUM went up 13.5 per cent.

The strong and consistent inflows have allowed MFs to emerge as a key support for the market. MFs’ deployment in the equity market has seen a sharp increase in the past few years. The investments in the first six months of FY25 are already at par with the total deployment in FY24 at Rs 2 trillion. For the calendar year (CY) 2024 so far, the net equity buying is at a record Rs 2.8 trillion.

MFs have been net buyers for 17 consecutive months. The deployment has been over Rs 10,000 crore a month for the past 14 months.

Also Read

Sebi grants approval to Jio Financial, BlackRock for setting up MF business

Sebi grants approval to Jio Financial, BlackRock for setting up MF business

Iran-Israel, Israel-Iran

Decoded: Gold to MFs, impact of Middle East conflict on your investments

PremiumMutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

MFs explore new offerings as quality pack steals march on value stocks

Stock Market, Market

AMC scrips rally on new asset class; Nippon Life India up 5.2% on BSE

sebi market

Sebi likely to maintain status quo on largecap stock pool expansion

Topics : Mutual Funds AUM stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon