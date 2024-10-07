Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Kotak MF launches MNC fund for investors to access top multinational firms

Kotak MF launches MNC fund for investors to access top multinational firms

The fund will invest only in companies listed in India for now but has the mandate to invest in overseas stocks

Kotak Mutual Fund

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Abhishek Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kotak Mutual Fund (MF) on Monday announced the launch of MNC fund — an equity scheme which will invest a minimum of 80 per cent of the corpus in shares of multinational companies (MNCs). The companies include subsidiaries and joint ventures of foreign firms, Indian MNCs, and transnational companies.

The fund will invest only in companies listed in India for now but has the mandate to invest in overseas stocks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In a release, the fund house said MNCs are a comparatively safer bet during difficult phases in the market owing to their “sound financial health and efficiency in generating profits from shareholders’ equity”.
 

“MNCs create strong brand identity across multiple geographies and possess the essential intellectual properties (IPs) that help to create competitive edge,” the fund house added.

The expectations of a consumption boom in India is a tailwind for the theme, Kotak MF said. MNCs have a strong presence in the consumption sector with the presence of companies like Hindustan Unilever, Nestlé India, Colgate-Palmolive, and Maruti Suzuki.

More From This Section

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

Equity rally fuels fastest quarterly growth in MF assets in five years

PremiumMutual Funda

Largecap lineup likely to get a new cast: 9 new entrants, 9 exit stage

sebi market

Sebi gives in-principle nod to Jio Fin-BlackRock for mutual fund entry

Sebi grants approval to Jio Financial, BlackRock for setting up MF business

Sebi grants approval to Jio Financial, BlackRock for setting up MF business

PremiumMutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

MFs explore new offerings as quality pack steals march on value stocks

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd

Also Read

Nilesh Shah

Kotak MF's Nilesh Shah bats for restrictions on retail investors in F&O

SIP, mutual fund, investment

Explained: Kotak MF has resumed lumpsum and SIP investments in small-caps

SIP, mutual fund, investment

Kotak Mutual Fund lifts investment restrictions in its smallcap fund

Kotak Mutual Fund

Kotak Mutual Fund launches Kotak Special Opportunities Fund

PremiumMutual Funds

Large MFs less likely to confront promoters in voting on resolutions

Topics : Kotak Mutual Funds MNC stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon