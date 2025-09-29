Monday, September 29, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NFO alert! Motilal Oswal MF launches Consumption Fund; check details here

Motilal Oswal Consumption Fund will focus on high-growth pockets of the consumption theme, including organised retail, digital services enabling consumption

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motilal Consumption Fund: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MOMF) has announced the launch of the Motilal Oswal Consumption Fund, an open-ended equity scheme designed to capture India's multi-decade consumption growth story. The new fund offer (NFO) will open for subscription from Wednesday, October 1, 2025, to Wednesday, October 15, 2025.   According to the scheme information document (SID), the primary objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in consumption and consumption-related activities. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realised. 
 
According to MOMF, the fund will focus on high-growth pockets of the consumption theme, including organised retail, digital services enabling consumption, financial services financing this consumption growth, and select segments within durables and apparel.
 
 
During NFO and on a continuous basis, the minimum lump sum investment is ₹500 with additional amounts in multiples of ₹1. For SIP, the minimum instalment starts at ₹100 daily or ₹500 for weekly, fortnightly, and monthly frequencies.
 
An exit load of 1 per cent will apply if units are redeemed within three months from the date of allotment. However, no exit load will be charged for redemptions made after three months.
  Prateek Agrawal, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Motilal Oswal AMC, said India's consumption patterns are evolving beyond basic needs, reflecting changes in the upper-middle class and their growing demand for a wider range of goods and services. 

"With our QGLP investing framework, we aim to construct a high-conviction portfolio of quality businesses that we believe are well-positioned to benefit from these long-term structural shifts,” he added.
 
The fund will be managed by Niket Shah (Equity component),  Varun Sharma (Equity component), Bhalchandra Shinde (Equity Component), Rakesh Shetty (Debt Component), and Sunil Sawant (Overseas component).

Motilal Oswal Consumption Fund: Who should invest?

As per the SID, the product is suitable for investors seeking capital appreciation over the long term, and investing in equity & equity-related securities of companies engaged in the consumption and consumption-related sector. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them.
 
According to the riskometer, the principal investor in this scheme will be at very high risk. 

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

