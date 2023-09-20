close
Sensex (-1.18%)
66800.84 -796.00
Nifty (-1.15%)
19901.40 -231.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.28%)
40543.85 -114.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.71%)
5808.80 -41.60
Nifty Bank (-1.29%)
45384.60 -595.25
Heatmap

Mutual funds attract 6% of household savings in FY23, shows RBI data

Fiscal sees a record Rs 1.8 trillion net inflows from households

mutual funds, MFs

Representative Image

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 6:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Household investments in mutual funds (MFs) reached a record Rs 1.8 trillion during financial year 2023 (FY23), largely driven by strong inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs). However, their share in the total household savings declined slightly to 6.1 per cent from 6.2 per cent in FY22, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In FY21, this figure had been a mere 1.3 per cent.

Despite the growing popularity of MFs, direct equity investments lost traction due to increased market volatility. Net direct purchases in the equity market dropped to Rs 23,000 crore in FY23, down from Rs 48,600 crore in the previous financial year.

Data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) indicates that most household funds were channelled into equity schemes. MFs invested a net of Rs 1.73 trillion in the equity market in FY23, accounting for 97 per cent of net household flows into MFs.

Aside from direct equity, household investments rose across various instruments. Bank deposits, which suffered in FY22 due to low interest rates, experienced a 32 per cent year-on-year growth in FY23, reaching Rs 10.3 trillion. Net inflows into life insurance funds and small savings increased by 15 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Rs 6,100 crore in 3 months: Riding the wave of floating-rate mutual funds

Franklin Templeton MF credibly managed post-Covid debt crisis: Parekh

Bandhan MF looks to go beyond smallcaps, plans first active microcap fund

Some active funds made hefty bets on Jio Financial amid ETF selling

Statsguru: Six charts explain odds are against new mutual fund players

Topics : Reserve Bank of India SEBI Mutual Funds Investment SIPs

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch Today Akasa AirWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveBookMyShowGold-Silver PriceJawan US Box Office CollectionIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claimsNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so farIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in JulyEmployment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon