Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SBI Mutual Fund garners over Rs 900 crore from Nifty50 index fund NFO

The fund house said it has received more than 40,000 applications for the Nifty50 equal weight index fund, which closed on January 29

mutual funds, MFs

The new fund is an open-ended scheme replicating or tracking the Nifty50 equal weight index, effectively with relatively lower cost as it is a passive offering

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The largest fund house SBI Mutual Fund has collected over Rs 900 crore through its new fund offer, the AMC said in a statement on Saturday.
The fund house said it has received more than 40,000 applications for the Nifty50 equal weight index fund, which closed on January 29.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The fund house recorded huge collections on the back of significant contributions from all distribution channels and a strong interest from the direct channel, it added.
The new fund is an open-ended scheme replicating or tracking the Nifty50 equal weight index, effectively with relatively lower cost as it is a passive offering.
The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking errors. The fund manager is Viral Chhadva.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Q3 preview: 3 reasons why SBI may report weak results in December quarter

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 vacancies ends today

Analysts slash SBI Card's earnings estimates post Q2 result; shares tank 7%

SBI SCO Application 2023: Last date to apply ends today, check details

Rs 50 trillion mutual fund AUM tip of the iceberg, say industry leaders

Valuation to risks: What's in store for mutual fund investors in 2024?

SIP this: The investment option powering India's mutual fund industry

Direct plan SIPs bounce back in 2023 on the equity market euphoria

Mutual fund industry collects Rs 63,854 crore capital through NFOs in 2023

Topics : sbi Mutual Funds Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon