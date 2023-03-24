JUST IN
Filing updated ITR and other critical things you need to do by March 31
Business Standard

Life insurers may gain from debt MFs being taxed at marginal rate

Experts say they may now be slightly better placed as customers looking for tax-free returns under Rs 5 lakh investment a year may now choose their guaranteed products

Topics
life insurance industry | Debt MFs | LTCG

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

Life Insurance

While the life insurance industry has not been granted any of the relaxations it had sought from the finance ministry, the removal of long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) with indexation benefits status on debt mutual funds may have evened out the playing field for long-term debt products. Experts said with this change, the insurance industry may find itself slightly better placed as customers looking for tax free returns under Rs 5 lakh investment per year may now choose guaranteed products of life insurance companies.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 19:13 IST

`
