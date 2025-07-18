360 One Wam rises 2% after posting Q1 results; what should investors do?

360 One Wam shares rose 1.7 per cent after the company released its Q1 results. The stock logged an intraday high at ₹1,226.75 per share on BSE.
At 11:08 AM, 360 One Wam share price was trading 0.63 per cent higher at ₹1,212.7 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.64 per cent at 81,731.47.
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹49,022.03 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,317.25 per share, and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹766.05 per share. CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY
Should you buy 360 One Wam post Q1 results?
Motilal Oswal reiterated 'Buy' call on the stock and raised its target price to ₹1,450 per share from ₹1,400.
According to the brokerage, 360 One offers a compelling structural growth story anchored in India's expanding wealth and asset management market. The company continues to drive strong gross flows across both wealth and asset management, with a temporary blip due to raw material attrition, which is likely to be offset by the onboarding of new teams.
Also Read
Further, the recent acquisition of B&K and the UBS collaboration enhance the company’s international footprint, broaden client access, and strengthen its transactional platform. Operating leverage and cost synergies from integrations are expected to improve profitability as new businesses scale, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal. JM Financial Institutional Securities has also maintained a 'Buy' but raised the target to ₹1,350 per share from ₹1,180 after the company's Q1 results were inline with brokerage's estimaites. 360 One Wam reported strong results, according to JM Financial. While Wealth Management (WM) business saw weak net inflows, management is confident of achieving 12 per cent inflows (as a percentage of opening AUM) for FY26. "With consolidation of ₹18,000 crore of ARR assets of B&K into wealth management business, wealth mangement ARR AUM grew ₹20,000 crore Q-o-Q to ₹1.95 trillion. Meanwhile, consolidation of UBS is largely expected in Q3FY26. Beyond its strong presence in UHNI segment, 360 One Wam has, over the last few quarters, expanded its offerings to corporate & institutional clients, HNIs and NRIs, strengthening its runway for growth," the brokerage note read. ALSO READ | Multiple order wins lift Afcons Infrastructure shares by 6%; details here
360 One Wam Q1 results
The company on Thursday, after market hours, reported a net profit of ₹287 crore for Q1FY26, up 18 per cent, from ₹243 crore a year ago.
The company's total asset under management in Q1 rose 27.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹6,63,924 crore as compared to ₹5,21,208 crore. This included ARR AUM of ₹2,87,317 crore and Transactional/Brokerage AUM of ₹3,76,607 crore.
Under total AUM, Wealth Management ARR AUM rose 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,94,773 crore supported by robust growth across segments.
360 One Plus proposition saw growth of 40 per cent Y-o-Y, while Distribution and Lending businesses grew by 38 per cent Y-o-Y and 19 per cent Y-o-Y respectively.
In Q1 FY26, 360 One Wealth successfully onboarded 200+ families with more than ₹10 crore ARR AUM. Clients, having total AUM of ₹10 crore, stood at over 4,200 and account for 95 per cent of Wealth AUM (excl. custody).
Meanwhile, asset management ARR AUM increased 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹92,544 crore mainly driven by growth in Private Equity which was up 23 per cent Y-o-Y, listed equity up 17 per cent Y-o-Y and customized multi-asset up 19 per cent Y-o-Y segments.
Its total revenue grew only 4 per cent to ₹725 crore as compared to ₹697 crore a year ago.