3B Films stock lists at 3% discount on BSE SME, misses GMP estimates

3B Films IPO listing: Post listing, the shares of 3B Films fell around 5 per cent to ₹46.08.

The listing price of 3B Films was below grey market estimates

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

3B Films listing today: Shares of 3B Films made a negative stock market debut on the BSE SME platform on Friday, June 6, 2025. The company's stock listed at ₹48.5 per share, down 3 per cent from the issue price of ₹50 per share.
 
The listing price of 3B Films was below grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of 3B Films were trading flat at ₹50 in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. 
 
Post listing, the stock further slipped to ₹46.08, down 5 per cent from the listing price and 7.8 per cent from the issue price.
 

3B Films IPO details 

3B Films plans to raise ₹33.75 crore through a fresh issue of 3.54 million equity shares aggregating to ₹17.76 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 3.19 million shares aggregating to ₹15.99 crore. 3B Films offered at a price of ₹50 with a lot size of 3,000 shares, received bids for 1,18,92,000 shares against the 67,50,000 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 1.76 times by the end of the subscription period, showed BSE data.
 
3B Films IPO was available for subscription from Friday, May 20, 2025, till Tuesday, May 30, 2025. The basis of allotment was finalised on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. 

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), from the net fresh issue proceeds, the company aims to use ₹4.43 crore for capital expenditure, ₹7.15 crore for working capital requirements and ₹4.43 crore for general corporate purposes.
 
Maashitla Securities is the registrar of the issue. Nirbhay Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager.

About 3B Films

Incorporated in September 2014, 3B Films is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of CPP & CPE films tailored to meet the diverse needs of the flexible packaging industry and high-end thermoforming applications. Its product portfolio includes a wide range of CPP films designed to address the specific needs of various industries, including food and beverage, clothing, flowers and other consumer goods. The company has expanded exports to countries like Dubai, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and several African nations.
 

