Monday, October 06, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ₹712 cr-solar power project win sends Ceigall India shares 5% higher today

₹712 cr-solar power project win sends Ceigall India shares 5% higher today

At 10:00 AM, Ceigall India shares were trading 2.53 per cent higher at ₹267.25 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent higher at 81,399.04 levels.

Ceigall India share price today, October 6, 2025

Ceigall India shares rose in trading today after the company received a Letter of Award worth ₹712 crore dated October 2, 2025 from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. | Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ceigall India share price: Ceigall India shares were in demand on Monday, October 6, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 5 per cent to an intraday high of ₹273.70 per share.
 
At 10:00 AM, Ceigall India shares were trading 2.53 per cent higher at ₹267.25 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent higher at 81,399.04 levels.
 

Why did Ceigall India share price rise in trade today?

 
Ceigall India shares rose in trading today after the company received a Letter of Award worth ₹712 crore dated October 2, 2025 from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. 
 
 
The award appoints Ceigall as a Solar Power Developer (SPD) for solar photovoltaic projects with a total capacity of 190 MW (AC) under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0. The projects will involve setting up grid-connected solar power plants across four districts in Maharashtra.
 
In an exchange filing, Ceigall India said, “We are pleased to inform you that the Company has received Letter of Award dated October 2, 2025 from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. for Solar Power Developer (SPD) for solar photovoltaic power generating stations of an aggregate capacity of 190 MW (AC) under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 Scheme, for setting up grid-connected solar power projects at 4 Districts in the state of Maharashtra.”

Also Read

Dhanlaxmi Bank share price

Dhanlaxmi Bank share price rises 6% after posting Q2 update; details

Jyoti CNC Automation

Jyoti CNC Automation newly rated 'Buy' at Yes Sec; 18% upside seen

ex date alert

Ex-date Alert! These 10 stocks to trade ex-date next week; do you own any?

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp gains 3%, nears 52-week high as 2W stock bucks trend

Steel

JSW Steel, Tata Steel rally up to 4% in subdued market; hit 52-week highs

 
The contract is expected to be executed over 18 months, with an operational period of 25 years. The cost of the project is ₹712.16 crore (including GST). 
 

Ceigall India Q1 results

 
Ceigall India Limited revenue from operations increased 4.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹838.2 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹803.8 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda stood at ₹109.1 crore, slightly lower than Q1FY25’s ₹125.5 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin contraction to 13.02 per cent from 15.61 per cent in the same period last year. 
 
Profit After Tax (PAT) declined to ₹51.3 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹77.9 crore in Q1FY25, reflecting pressure on profitability despite higher revenues. 
 
Ceigall India Ltd is a rapidly growing EPC company, reporting a three-year revenue CAGR among the highest in its sector and a 43.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY24. It has completed 34 projects, including EPC, HAM, O&M, and Item Rate projects, in roads and highways and currently has 22 ongoing projects across EPC, BOT, and HAM segments, covering bridges, flyovers, tunnels, expressways, metro projects, and multi-lane highways.

More From This Section

retail investors,equity investments,mutual funds,domestic institutional investors,net flows,stock market,Nifty returns,investment strategy

SkyGold, Voltamp among 5 stocks promoters sold stake in Sept; how to trade?

Stock Market LIVE today, October 6, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex picks pace, rises 200 pts; Nifty tests 24,950; Bajaj Finance gains 3%

Hospital beds, hospital

Yatharth, Max, Fortis, Apollo rally 5%; why hospital stocks in focus today?

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank gets 'Buy' again from Nomura, target price tweaked; here's why

DMart

Avenue Supermarts shares drop 3% as analysts expect muted Q2 earnings

Topics : Buzzing stocks share market Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian equities Share price BSE NSE BSE Sensex Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPGold vs Bitcoin: Where to InvestNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon