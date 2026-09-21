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Home / Markets / News / 98% transactions to remain unaffected by MDR on UPI: HDFC Securities

98% transactions to remain unaffected by MDR on UPI: HDFC Securities

Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust sold 2 per cent stake in Lenskart Solutions through a block deal on Monday, worth about ₹2,391 crore

UPI, Digital Pay

Our Bureau
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 10:41 PM IST

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Over 98 per cent of digital broking transactions on HDFC Securities’ InvestRight and HDFC SKY platforms are unlikely to be affected by the new UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework coming into effect from October 15, the broker said. Between January and August 2026, customers across the two platforms completed over 52.3 million transactions, of which around 51.4 million were routed through the 3-in-1 linked HDFC Bank mandate and net banking. UPI accounted for about 9.6 lakh transactions, or less than 2 per cent of the total volume.
 
Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust sells 2% in Lenskart
 
Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust sold 2 per cent stake in Lenskart Solutions through a block deal on Monday, worth about ₹2,391 crore. Buyers were not disclosed. The stock closed 3.3 per cent lower in NSE. The transaction follows two other large block deals in Lenskart in August.
 
 
Moneyview prices IPO at ₹32-34/share
 
Moneyview has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at ₹32-34 per share. Bids will open Thursday, September 24 and close Monday, September 28. The issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹750 crore, halved from ₹1,500 crore in March, and an offer for sale of 100.5 million shares, totalling the issue size to ₹1,092 crore at the upper price band. Proceeds from the fresh issue will fund ₹325 crore of loan disbursals under default loan guarantees, ₹250 crore to augment the capital base of WhizDM Finance, its subsidiary, and the balance for general corporate purposes. 

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Sonaselection India IPO booked 2x on final day
 
The initial public offering (IPO) of textile company Sonaselection India was subscribed 2 times on the final day of the share sale on Monday. The ₹141.6 crore IPO received bids for 2,01,04,050 shares against 1,00,10,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The quota for retail investors was subscribed 2.50 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors received 1.99 times subscription. The category for qualified institutional buyers garnered 1.16 times subscription. Sonaselection India has fixed a price band of ₹94-99 per equity share for its ₹141.6 crore initial public offering, which opened for subscription on September 17.
 

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 10:41 PM IST