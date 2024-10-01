Business Standard
ABB India rises 3% on pact with IIT Bombay to set up modern teaching labs

ABB India has partnered with IIT Bombay to establish teaching laboratory for electrical machines and drives at the Department of Energy Science and Engineering

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

ABB India share rose as much as 3 per cent and registered an intraday high of Rs 8,300 per share on the BSE on Tuesday. The stock advanced after the company partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay to set up teaching labs for electrical machines and a drives lab.

At around 1:38 PM, ABB India share price was up 2.59 per cent at Rs 8,270 per share on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE Sensex traded 0.03 per cent lower at 84,276.23 around the same time.

"IIT Bombay has partnered with ABB India to establish a cutting-edge teaching laboratory for electrical machines and drives at the Department of Energy Science and Engineering on its campus," the company's stock exchange filing read.
 

Electrical machines and drives are used largely in the information technology industry.

As per the filing, with advancements in power electronics and control strategies, different kinds of electrical machines have emerged to meet application-specific performance needs.

The partnership aims to prepare undergraduate and postgraduate students for future roles in the fast-evolving energy and industrial sectors while promoting environmental sustainability.

The laboratory will imitate various industrial applications, including those used in wind turbine generators and electric vehicle drivetrains, ensuring that students understand modern energy systems comprehensively.

Further, the teaching lab will have energy-efficient, mechanically coupled electrical machine sets, variable frequency drives (VFDs), and programmable logic controllers (PLCs), focusing on delivering practical training in electrical machines and drives.

"The advanced technologies used in the new lab are innovative and sustainable in nature, ensuring that future engineers prioritise sustainability in their careers while contributing to a more resource-efficient world," said Sanjeev Arora, president, Motion Business, ABB India.

Previously, IIT Roorkee had partnered with ABB India for technical cooperation to construct an operational smart electricity distribution network and management system (SDNMS) on its campus. In partnership with the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research (NITTTR) Chandigarh, ABB India set up a first-of-its-kind multi-physics digital simulation center in 2019.

In the past one year, ABB India share has gained 97 per cent as against BSE Sensex's rise of 29 per cent. 


First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

