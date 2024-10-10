Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Adani Enterprises declines 3% after launching Rs 16,000-crore QIP issue

Adani Enterprises declines 3% after launching Rs 16,000-crore QIP issue

The company's board had approved a total fundraising of Rs 16,600 crore by the way of QIP or other modes in one or more tranches, on May 23, 2024.

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Image: Bloomberg

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Adani Enterprises (AEL) has dipped 3 per cent to Rs 3,065.30 on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade after the company announced the launch of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) offer, at a floor price of Rs 3,117.48 per share, on Wednesday.

Thus far in calendar year 2024, Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Gautam Adani-led Adani group, has underperformed the market by gaining 5 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has rallied 13 per cent during the same period.

The stock has corrected 18 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 3,743.90 that it touched on June 3, 2024. It had hit a record high of Rs 4,189.55 on December 21, 2022.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

On May 23, 2024, the company's board had approved a total fundraising of Rs 16,600 crore by way of a QIP issue or other permissible methods, in one or more tranches.

"The board may, at its absolute discretion and in consultation with the lead managers / book running lead managers, also offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent or such other percentage as may be permitted under applicable law to the QIP floor price subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company by way of a special resolution," the company had said in its FY24 annual report.

AEL, in its draft placement document, said the company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fundraise towards funding capital expenditure requirements of some of its subsidiaries in relation to certain projects under the new energy ecosystem, apart from improvement works and city-side development works planned for certain existing airport facilities.

The company also plans to spend a part of the proceeds from the fundraise towards the construction of a greenfield expressway, and setting up a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plant.

AEL also plans to utilise some of the net proceeds for the repayment/ pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings of one of its subsidiaries, namely, Adani Airport Holdings; apart from general corporate purposes.

Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises has witnessed a substantial improvement in the performance of its solar (that is, Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) ecosystem) division.

Apart from that, the company has also seen strong progress in under-construction projects across the road and airport segments, which in CARE Ratings’ opinion, are likely to sustain over the medium-term backed by favourable demand prospects for each of the underlying sectors.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Here's why Ola Electric share was down over 3% on October 10; reasons here

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400 pts, at 81,900, Nifty at 25,100; Tata group stocks mixed

image

It has been stock picker's market since quite some time now: Rajesh Bhatia

bear market, sensex, nifty, loss, growth, investment

Nifty weekly expiry in focus; FIIs pile up bearish bets in Bank Nifty

Garuda Construction IPO

Garuda Construction IPO ends today: GMP falls flat; should you bid?


In the June 2024 quarter (Q1FY25), ANIL Ecosystem's solar manufacturing and wind turbine businesses recorded their highest ever earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), at Rs 1,642 crore, with an increase of 3.6x on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

It now contributes 38 per cent to the total Ebitda of the company, on the back of its robust operational performance.

With ANIL aiming to become a global leader in cost-effective, scalable and reliable platform for developing large scale green Hydrogen and derivatives products, it intends to create a large-scale integrated ecosystem by levaraging the group's expertise in ports, logistics, EPC, and mega-scale project development.

"Hydrogen demand is increasing globally due to its potential to support the transition to a low-carbon economy. It is seen as a versatile energy carrier and a key element in reducing greenhouse gas emissions," the company said in its annual report.

Also Read

Oil price, oil, crude oil, oil container, oil export

Oil India up 3% on Motilal Oswal's 'buy' rating with target price of Rs 720

VA Tech WABAG, Water treatment plant

VA Tech gains 7% on securing large repeat orders from Reliance Industries

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities slides over 3% as NCLT approves delisting plans; details

share market

RCF share price rallies 8% on awarding Rs 1,000-crore order to L&T; details

Tata

Ratan Tata death: Tata Group stocks trade mixed; TaMo down 2%, TCS up 1%

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Adani Enterprises MARKETS TODAY share market Adani Group QIP Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Nifty 50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon