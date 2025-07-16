Axis pegs NSE stock fair value at ₹4,000; up 74% from current levels

As anticipation builds around the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.'s (NSE) long-awaited IPO, a run-up in its unlisted stock is prompting a valuation check.
Despite a steep 283 per cent rally in NSE's unlisted share price, from ₹600 in 2016 to around ₹2,200-₹2,300 in July 11 this year, analysts reckon more upside. Axis Securities projects a further 74 per cent upside, pegging the fair value at ₹4,000 per share, based on a sector price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 83 and NSE’s earnings per share (EPS) of ₹49.2.
The current price of the stock appears undervalued, making it a potentially attractive entry point, the brokerage said in a recent note. It, however, cautioned that while P/E is just one benchmark metric, it serves as a useful one. "While minor pullbacks or corrections may occur, particularly in response to shifts in market sentiment or regulatory changes, the overall outlook remains positive, barring any major external disruptions."
NSE's unlisted shares are currently valued at 44.72 times earnings, which Axis Securities views as reasonable compared to domestic peers, BSE and MCX, trading at 73.9x and 73.7x, respectively, according to the report.
However, US markets trade at lower multiples, with the Nasdaq at 40.46x and S&P Global Inc. at 41.67x. "Although NSE and other Indian Indices collectively are at PE, this is justified by higher growth expectations and emerging market dynamics."
NSE shares see limited volatility
Shares of India's biggest stock exchange, along with its rival BSE, saw a dip in share prices recently after the market regulator's ban on high-frequency trading firm Jane Street threatened derivatives volumes.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) measure to tame retail frenzy in the derivatives space last year also weighed on the stock, with NSE’s F&O volumes and revenue cut by up to 40 per cent, Axis Securities said.
As per reports, the IPO of the exchange is coming after it offered the biggest-ever payment of ₹1,388 crore to settle the colocation and dark fibre cases. "Despite these pressures, NSE has shown operational resilience with no major price impact."
Further, nod from Sebi to change the weekly and monthly derivatives expiry to Tuesday will help gain market share in this segment at the expense of BSE, analysts said earlier.
Since 2016, NSE’s scrip has remained stable with steady growth and limited volatility, Axis said. Shares in the unlisted market hit a peak of ₹5,300 in 2024. "The only significant dip occurred in 2023, driven by global recession fears, rate hikes, and ongoing geopolitical tensions."
NSE IPO timeline
The NSE IPO is expected to receive SEBI approval by the third quarter of the current financial year (FY26), with official filings likely in the fourth quarter and a launch projected for the first or second quarter of FY27, Axis Securities said. "The timeline has faced some delays, partly due to the Jane Street issue. The IPO will list on the BSE and is poised to be one of India’s largest."