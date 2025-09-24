Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 08:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers IPO fully subscribed on Day Two

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers IPO fully subscribed on Day Two

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers on Monday announced raising a little over ₹220 crore from anchor investors

initial public offering, IPO

The three-day Initial Public Offer (IPO) received bids for 1,48,34,376 shares against 1,33,63,342 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial share sale of Anand Rathi Group's brokerage arm, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd, got subscribed 1.11 times on the second day of bidding on Wednesday.

The three-day Initial Public Offer (IPO) received bids for 1,48,34,376 shares against 1,33,63,342 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The quota for non-institutional investors fetched 1.88 times subscription and that of Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 1.37 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion got subscribed 2 per cent.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers on Monday announced raising a little over Rs 220 crore from anchor investors.

The shares are available for subscription at a price band of Rs 393-414 per share for the company's Rs 745-crore IPO.

 

Also Read

wealth management

Nuvama, 360One Wealth, Anand Rathi Wealth: Bernstein bets on asset managers

stock broking, MARKETS, BROKING

Capital market stock hits new high, surges 51% from March low; here's why

market, stock trading, trading

Anand Rathi Wealth gains 6% in trade after posting 28% rise in PAT in Q1

graph, gdp, profit, mutual fund, economy

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 profit jumps 28% to ₹94 cr, revenue up 16%

Stock market

TCS, Tata Elxsi, Ireda kick off Q1 result season: See full list here

The broking firm's IPO is entirely a fresh issuance of shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Proceeds of the IPO to the tune of Rs 550 crore would be allocated to fund the company's long-term working capital requirements, and a portion would be used for general corporate purposes.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd provides a wide range of financial services, including broking, margin trading, and distribution of financial products, under the brand name 'Anand Rathi'. Catering to a diverse clientele, the company serves retail investors, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-HNIs, and institutional clients.

Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors, and Anand Rathi Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IPO

Jain Resource Recycling IPO receives 73% subscription on day one

BSE, NSE, Stock Markets India

Market outlook: HSBC upgrades India to overweight; Kotak sees limited gains

Apollo Hospitals

Multiple triggers may help Apollo Hospitals Enterprise regain its pulse

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development

Nabard raises ₹4,039 crore at 6.85% coupon, short of ₹7,000 crore target

Capri Global Capital

Capri Global Capital to raise ₹400 crore via NCD issue from Sept 30

Topics : IPO Stock Market News Anand Rathi Wealth Limited Market news Anchor investors NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentH3N2 Virus SymptomsTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon