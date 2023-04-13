TCS slips nearly 2% on weak management commentary post Q4 results

Also Read

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

TCS Q3: Weak deal wins, negative headcount signal slowdown, say analysts

Gopinathan's resignation will not hurt TCS much; add stock on dips: Experts

How does outgoing TCS CEO Gopinathan's salary compare to other IT execs?

'The day my heart is not 100% committed': TCS's Gopinathan explains exit

Stock Market Live: Sensex erases losses, Nifty tests 17,800; IT stocks drop

Chart check: Buy the dips in Nifty Pharma, Sell the rallies in Nifty FMCG

Stocks to Watch: TCS, Infosys, Karnataka Bank, FRL, Jindal Stainless

Sebi approves proposal for change in control of HDFC Capital Advisors