close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TCS slips nearly 2% on weak management commentary post Q4 results

Management indicated weakness in the US on account of deferrals in discretionary spending from clients, with the BFS vertical being the most affected

SI Reporter Mumbai
Tata consultancy services, TCS

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 9:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

TCS Q3: Weak deal wins, negative headcount signal slowdown, say analysts

Gopinathan's resignation will not hurt TCS much; add stock on dips: Experts

How does outgoing TCS CEO Gopinathan's salary compare to other IT execs?

'The day my heart is not 100% committed': TCS's Gopinathan explains exit

Stock Market Live: Sensex erases losses, Nifty tests 17,800; IT stocks drop

Chart check: Buy the dips in Nifty Pharma, Sell the rallies in Nifty FMCG

Stocks to Watch: TCS, Infosys, Karnataka Bank, FRL, Jindal Stainless

Sebi approves proposal for change in control of HDFC Capital Advisors

Nifty criteria may be tweaked before RIL's financial services arm demerger

TCS

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks | Tata Consultancy Services | Markets | TCS stock

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 9:48 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Stock Market Live: Sensex erases losses, Nifty tests 17,800; IT stocks drop

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Chart check: Buy the dips in Nifty Pharma, Sell the rallies in Nifty FMCG

trading
3 min read

Stocks to Watch: TCS, Infosys, Karnataka Bank, FRL, Jindal Stainless

stock markets
6 min read

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 61,320, silver unchanged at Rs 77,350

Gold
2 min read

Sebi approves proposal for change in control of HDFC Capital Advisors

Sebi
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stock of this railway wagons maker has zoomed 1,412% from March 2020 lows

Vande Bharat
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

ITC, Nestle India: Fresh breakouts to assist FMCG index reach historic peak

fmcg, sales, technology, supermarket, stores, bazaar, essentials, products, market
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Infosys Q4 Preview: Profit may weaken sequentially; FY24 guidance eyed

Infosys Q4 Preview: Profit may weaken sequentially; FY24 guidance eyed
3 min read
Premium

Nifty criteria may be tweaked before RIL's financial services arm demerger

NSE
3 min read

Stocks to Watch: TCS, Infosys, Karnataka Bank, FRL, Jindal Stainless

stock markets
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon