Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-open session
Stock market live updates: Overnight in the US, the Dow and S&P500 declined 0.11 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively, while the Nasdaq fell 0.85 per cent
Stock market live: Equity markets are eyeing a muted start on Thursday tracking weakness across their global peers after the FOMC minutes showed that officials expect a mild recession in the US later this year due to a fallout of the banking crisis.
First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 8:13 AM IST