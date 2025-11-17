Monday, November 17, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Groww parent Mcap tops ₹1 trillion as shares soar 65% from IPO issue price

Groww parent Mcap tops ₹1 trillion as shares soar 65% from IPO issue price

Shares of Groww's parent rallied as much as 14.37 per cent on Monday to ₹169.87 per share, taking its market capital to ₹1.04 trillion

Groww share price

Groww | Source: NSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The market capitalisation of online broking platform Groww's parent -- Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. -- rose past the ₹1 trillion mark on Monday, as the rally extended for the fourth straight session, rising over 65 per cent from its issue price. 
 
Groww's stock price rallied as much as 14.37 per cent on Monday to ₹169.87 per share, taking its market capital to ₹1.04 trillion, from around ₹81,100 crore on listing last week. As of 12:40 PM, shares were up 13.3 per cent at ₹168.2, compared to a 0.31 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50 index. 
 
Since its listing on November 12 at ₹112 apiece, the stock is up 50 per cent, while the Nifty50 index rose 0.6 per cent in the same period. Shares of the company currently trade at 0.9 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. 
 

Groww IPO details

Groww’s ₹6,632.3-crore initial public offering (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹5,572.3 crore by promoters and existing shareholders. The issue, priced in the range of ₹95–100 per share, was open between November 4 and November 7.
 
The IPO received an overall subscription of 17.6 times, led by strong institutional demand. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 22.02 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NII) at 14.20 times.   ALSO READ | Engineers India shares gain 5% on strong Q2 numbers; Antique retains 'Buy'

Also Read

Riddhiman Jain, Waterfield Advisors

Indian stock markets may see double-digit gains in 2026: Riddhiman Jain

How will NDA’s Bihar win affect Indian stock markets?

What NDA's win in Bihar elections 2025 mean for markets, politics, economy

SpiceJet share price

SpiceJet shares soar 7% on plans to restructure liability by March

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

Glenmark Pharma shares rise after 72% Q2 profit jump; check outlook here

Siemens share price

Siemens shares rise 3% despite Q2 profit fall; what's driving the gains?

Analysts on Groww outlook

With continued innovation and customer-centric offerings, Groww is well-positioned to drive growth, enhance annual average revenue per user (AARPU), and capitalise on its strong momentum, Choice Equity Broking said. The company has shown exceptional performance and is poised to scale new heights through its ongoing expansion initiatives, it said. 
 
While the valuation appears fully priced compared to peers, analysts at Choice Equity Broking had assigned a 'Subscribe for Long Term' rating, supported by the company’s strong fundamentals and promising growth prospects.
 
Before the IPO launch, Nuvama Institutional Equities said that Groww’s activation rates have remained above 33 per cent between FY24 and Q1FY26, helping bring customer acquisition cost per active client down and supporting a strong Ebitda margin. 
 
Analysts noted that, beyond competitive pricing, the platform’s technology and user-friendly interface have been key drivers of its growth. Groww has also expanded into margin trading facilities, loan against shares, personal loans, asset and wealth management, and insurance distribution—segments that are still in the early stages of scaling up, it added. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, November 17, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 280 pts; Nifty near 26,000; SMIDs in green; PSU Bank stocks lead rally

Unicommerce Esolutions share price

Unicommerce Esolutions up 5% on partnership with Raymond for digital retail

Engineers India

Engineers India shares gain 5% on strong Q2 numbers; Antique retains 'Buy'

Hero Motocorp, Karizma ZMR 2018

Hero MotoCorp jumps to 52-week high as analysts lift targets on Q2 strength

Canara bank

Canara Bank up 20% in 1 month; sets to hit new high after gap of 15 years

Topics : Markets Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 Groww S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon