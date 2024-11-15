Business Standard
Angel funds raise concerns over Sebi's accredited investors-only proposal

Total accredited investor count stood at just 200 at the end of 2023

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) proposal to limit angel fund investments to accredited investors has sparked concerns, even as some believe the overall ecosystem is set for a boost.
 
This week, the market regulator suggested about two dozen measures, which include greater flexibility in investments by angel funds, reduced investment limits, higher investment thresholds, and lower lock-in requirements.
 
However, Sebi has also proposed that angel funds can only solicit investments from “accredited” investors. These investors are required to fulfil net worth criteria and have it verified by a third-party agency. The proposal excludes investors without the necessary wherewithal for investing in startups, which is seen as highly risky and thus necessitates an assessment of the investor’s risk appetite.
 
 
“Investors who met the existing angel investor criteria would now have to meet the new norms of ‘accredited investors’ in a new angel fund, which many may not fulfil. Onboarding of new investors may become difficult for a new fund,” said Brijesh Damodaran Nair, founding and managing partner, Auxano Capital.
 
As of 2023, there were only around 200 accredited investors in India. Sebi has recently provided more flexibility in the registration of accredited investors. However, industry players believe that it has not yet yielded a significant increase.
 
There is hope, however, that lower investment limits will prompt more individuals to seek accreditation.
 
In its consultation paper, Sebi pointed out that angel fund managers often rely on self-declarations and social media profiles to verify investor eligibility at present.

“While entry might be tightly regulated, once the investor is onboarded, the process and operations are smooth,” added another fund official.
 
Experts suggest that non-accredited investors may choose to invest directly in startups, bypassing the angel fund route.
 
Sebi’s proposal “lowers the entry barrier. It offers more flexibility and greater structuring of investments. It opens up new opportunities for small investors. Sebi is committed to angels; they can use the norms to build a base,” said Sanjay Mehta, founder, 100X.VC.
 
The working group by Sebi has also suggested expanding the definition of angel investors to include Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), family offices, and trusts.
 
“One of the considerations for new investors entering this space could be a higher commitment to this asset class. Lowering it to Rs 10 lakh will allow more people to participate in this asset class. These investors will bring not just their capital but also connections and knowledge, which would benefit the ecosystem,” said Ankur Mittal, partner, Physis Capital and co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures.
 
Another major proposal by Sebi is to mandate angel funds to report investment-wise valuation and cash flow data to benchmarking agencies periodically for performance benchmarking. They may also be required to disclose the past performance of the angel fund and the benchmark report by the agencies in their private placement memorandum (PPM).
 
Sebi has already prescribed a framework for the valuation of the portfolios of alternative investment funds (AIFs).
 
Sebi may also mandate PPM audit requirements for angel funds with total investments exceeding Rs 100 crore.
 

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

