Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 08:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Apollo Tyres, Deepak Fert among top stocks to buy today; check key levels

Apollo Tyres, Deepak Fert among top stocks to buy today; check key levels

Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, has recommended buying shares of Syrma SGS Technology, Deepak Fertilisers, and Apollo Tyres today

stocks to buy

Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Syrma SGS Technology

Syrma SGS Technology is exhibiting a strong bullish structure with a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows (HH & HL) on the daily timeframe. After a brief throwback towards the 21 EMA, the stock has shown a healthy bounce, confirming that the 21 EMA is acting as a dynamic support zone.  Price action remains aligned with the short- and medium-term moving averages, indicating trend strength. Volumes have also supported the recent upmove, adding conviction to the bullish sentiment. Momentum indicators such as RSI are sustaining in the higher zone, reflecting continued buyer interest.
 
Trading levels: 
 
  Entry Zone: Current levels 
Stop Loss: ₹790 
Upside Target: ₹990 – ₹1,000

Also Read

technical stocks to buy

Nifty may take a breather; Tata Steel, Power Grid among top stocks to buy

stocks to buy

Breakout stocks to buy today, Sep 25: NTPC, Amber, Tata Consumer

stocks to buy today

Top stock picks for today, Sep 24: SBI, Tata Steel, Samvardhana Motherson

stocks to buy

Stocks to buy today, Sep 23: Analyst bets on ICICI Bank, Eternal; check why

technical stocks to buy

Top stock picks for today, Sep 22: Ashok Leyland, Torrent Power, and more

 
As long as the stock holds above ₹790, dips should be considered as buying opportunities for a continuation of the uptrend.

Deepak Frtlsrs and Ptrchmcls Corp

Deepak Fertilisers has given a breakout from the falling parallel channel on the daily timeframe, signaling a shift in trend from corrective to bullish. The breakout is supported by a notable rise in volume, which adds strength to the move. 
The stock has reclaimed short-term EMAs, and momentum indicators like RSI are turning upward, confirming the buying strength. The ADX and DI+ crossover further validate the improving trend dynamics.
 
Trading levels: 
Entry zone: Current levels 
Stop loss: ₹1,440 
Upside target: ₹1,675 – ₹1,787
 
Any dips towards the breakout zone can be considered as fresh buying opportunities for continuation of the upmove.

Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres has given a breakout from its Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern . The stock closed with a positive bias on higher volumes after a throwback, indicating strong buying interest. The price is trading above all major EMAs, confirming the bullish momentum. Additionally, the RSI has broken above its resistance, supporting the price action. The directional indicator shows DI+ above DI-, signaling a continued uptrend.
 
Trading levels: 
Buy Range: ₹490-₹494 
Stop Loss: ₹470 
Target: ₹530-₹560
 
(Disclaimer: Kunal Kamble is a senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.)
 

More From This Section

Stocks to Watch today, September 25

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 25: Polycab, Waaree Energies, Akzo, Tata Steel

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates lower start amid H-1B worries, India-US trade talks

ipo market listing share market

SME listing euphoria fades in 2025 as regulatory oversight sharpens

IPOs

Tata Capital, Groww: BFSI sector gears up for ₹58,000-crore IPO push

Swiggy

Swiggy's Rapido stake sale to help up cash kitty, but concerns remainpremium

Topics : Stocks to buy today Market technicals Stock calls technical analysis Nifty50 Share price Apollo Tyres Deepak Fertilisers & Chemicals Syrma Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGlenmark Pharma-Hengrui DealH3N2 Virus SymptomsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon