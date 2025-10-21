Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Asian stocks rise on easing US-China trade tensions, Nikkei hits record

Asian stocks rise on easing US-China trade tensions, Nikkei hits record

A broad rally sent all three major US stock indexes to a sharply higher close overnight with chip stocks hitting a record high

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

A broad rally sent all three major US stock indexes to a sharply higher close overnight with chip stocks hitting a record high | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters SINGAPORE
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as the prospect of easing trade tensions between the world's top two economies boosted risk sentiment, while the near-certainty of Sanae Takaichi becoming Japan's next prime minister sent the Nikkei to a record high.

US President Donald Trump said he expects to reach a fair trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping and downplayed risks of a clash over the issue of Taiwan.

Trade tensions between the US and China have weighed on the markets in recent weeks, with investor focus now on Trump's planned meeting with Xi on the sidelines of an economic conference in South Korea next week.

 

The lingering hope that a resolution could be on the cards lifted investor sentiment. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hit an over four-and-half-year high and was last up 0.94 per cent. China stocks rose 0.2 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 1 per cent higher in early trading.

Australian shares surged as investors snapped up rare earths and critical minerals stocks after the country signed a supply deal with the United States.

Also Read

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares rise on earnings optimism, US inflation seen as minor hurdle

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares retreat after worries over bank lending pull Wall St lower

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asia shares recover, dollar eases as Fed cut bets reclaim spotlight

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian stocks edge up amid uneven recovery as Wall Street recovers

global stocks

Asian shares fall on US-China trade tensions, Wall Street futures rebound

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.86 per cent to a record peak and was on the cusp of hitting landmark 50,000 points ahead of a parliamentary vote later in the day that is expected to confirm fiscal dove Takaichi as the nation's next prime minister.

Investors buy the dip

Investor sentiment was also hit hard last week as a clutch of bad loans at US regional banks spurred concerns over credit risks that threatened to spill into the broader markets. The prolonged US government shutdown also weighed on risk assets.

But investors so far this week have shrugged off those concerns and bought the dip, focusing on upcoming earnings from several large firms and betting that trade tensions would ease.

"The market has hurdled the wall of worry with ease, with new capital injected into risk and fresh oxygen into the market's lungs," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

Market expectation of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in the next two meetings and comments from White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett that the federal government shutdown is likely to end this week also buoyed sentiment.

A broad rally sent all three major US stock indexes to a sharply higher close overnight with chip stocks hitting a record high.

Analysts currently expect third-quarter S&P 500 earnings growth, on aggregate, of 9.3 per cent year-on-year, marking an improvement over their 8.8 per cent growth estimate as of October 1.

Takaichi set to become Japan's PM

The spotlight will be on the parliamentary vote later in the day as hardline conservative Takaichi is all but certain to become the country's first female prime minister.

The yen was last 0.1 per cent stronger at 150.61 per dollar, having fallen slightly in the previous session as investors anticipated that Takaichi's likely premiership after the backing of the right-wing opposition party Ishin. [FRX/]

Analysts expect Takaichi to be pro-stimulus and against further hikes in interest rates, a negative for the yen and bonds but a plus for equities.

Other currencies were mostly calm, with the euro steady at $1.164925. The dollar index was little changed at 98.575.

Gold prices were stuck near record highs due to safe-haven flows and US interest rate cut wagers. Spot gold eased a bit to $4,350 per ounce, just below the record peak of $4,381.21 hit on Monday. [GOL/]

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

bull run, market rally

Muhurat Trading 2025: What should be your trading strategy today?

ICICI

ICICI Bank to benefit from improved asset quality, healthy loan growthpremium

markets

UTI AMC shares slide as profit halves; RBL Bank surges 9% on NBD deal

Sebi

Sebi proposes easing transfer, demat norms for pre-2019 securities

market rally, gold

Gold and silver outshine equities as Samvat 2081 draws to a close

Topics : Asian Shares Asian stocks China China US trade US China US China trade war

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading 2025 TimeStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksH-1B Visa FeeMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon