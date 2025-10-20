UTI AMC shares slide as profit halves; RBL Bank surges 9% on NBD deal

UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) fell as much as 10 per cent on Monday after its second-quarter earnings missed Street estimates. Shares ended at Rs 1,340, down 4.6 per cent — the sharpest decline among AMC peers.
UTI AMC reported a 53 per cent sequential decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 113 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with Rs 239 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. Total income fell 22 per cent sequentially to Rs 421 crore.
Profitability was impacted by a 38 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in employee benefit expenses, which came in at Rs 159 crore. This increase was due to a one-time impact from the revision in family pension as part of the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) settlement.
Brokerages JM Financial and Centrum downgraded the stock following the earnings miss.