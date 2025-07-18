Friday, July 18, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Atul shares slide 4% as Q1 margin contracts; check details here

Atul shares slide 4% as Q1 margin contracts; check details here

Atul shares fell 4 per cent after it reported a margin contraction in the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1-FY26)

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Atul shares slide 4%

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Atul Ltd. slipped over 4 per cent on Friday after the company reported a margin contraction in the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1-FY26). However, net profit and revenue rose in the first quarter. 
 
The specialty chemicals stock fell as much as 4.15 per cent to ₹6,976 per share, the steepest intraday fall since May 9 this year. The stock pared gains to losses to trade 4 per cent lower at ₹6,986 apiece, compared to a 0.58 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 2:12 PM. 
 
Shares of the company fell for the fourth day and currently trade at 4.1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has remained flat this year, compared to a 5.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Atul has a total market capitalisation of ₹20,515.31 crore.  
 

Atul Q1 results 

Atul reported year-on-year (Y-o-Y) gains in both revenue and profit, though margins came under mild pressure. Its consolidated revenue rose 11.8 per cent to ₹1,478 crore, compared to ₹1,322.05 crore in the same period last year. Net profit increased 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹128 crore, up from ₹111.80 crore in Q1FY25.

Also Read

Dividend stocks

Dividend fever hits 92 stocks! Hero MotoCorp, others go ex-date next week

rare earth magnets

GMDC soars 11% in weak market on huge volumes; stock nears 52-week high

steel

JTL Industries share extends losses, drops 11% in three days; here's why

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

Indian Overseas Bank shares rise 2% after Q1 results; profit up 76% YoY

construction labour worker

Garuda Construction shares fly 20%, hit record on stellar Q1 nos; details

 
On the operational front, Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew 5 per cent to ₹235.50 crore from ₹223.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, the Ebitda margin contracted to 15.9 per cent from 16.9 per cent a year ago, indicating some pressure on operating efficiencies. 

About Atul

Atul has one of the biggest integrated chemical complexes in India with a well-diversified product portfolio of around 900 products and 400 formulations. Geographically, its sales are almost evenly distributed between domestic and exports. 
 
The company is part of the Lalbhai Group and operates primarily in the Life Science Chemicals and Performance and Other Chemicals segments. It serves a wide range of industries, including adhesives, agriculture, animal feed, automobiles, composites, construction, cosmetics, defence, dyestuffs, electrical and electronics, foam and furnishing, flavour and fragrance and food etc. 
 
Promoted by Kasturbhai Lalbhai, the company was incorporated on September 5, 1947. It is currently engaged in the manufacture of dyes and dye intermediates, agrochemicals, aromatics such as para-anisaldehyde, epoxy resins, and pharmaceutical intermediates.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Wolf

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500 pts; Nifty below 25k; Banks, Cons Dur drag; SMIDs fall; VIX up 2%

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Sensex falls 650 pts, Nifty below 25k: Why are stock markets falling today?

ipo market listing share market

GNG Electronics IPO opens on July 23; check price band, lot size, key dates

Monika Alcobev IPO

Last day! Monika Alcobev IPO closes today; check latest subscription, GMP

market, stock trading, trading

Tracxn Technologies shares jump 5% as board approves share buyback; Details

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets India Inc earnings Equity earnings Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon