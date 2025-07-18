Friday, July 18, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garuda Construction shares fly 20%, hit record on stellar Q1 nos; details

Garuda Construction shares fly 20%, hit record on stellar Q1 nos; details

Garuda Construction shares rose after the company posted stellar results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

construction labour worker

Garuda Construction and Engineering Limited, established in 2010 and headquartered in Mumbai, is an emerging player in India’s civil construction sector.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Garuda Construction and Engineering share price: Garuda Construction and Engineering share price was buzzing in trade on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, July 18, 2025, with the scrip skyrocketing 19.87 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high (record high) of ₹179.80 per share. 
 
Around 1:10 PM, Garuda Construction share price continued to trade near record high levels, up 18.7 per cent at ₹178.05. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.74 per cent lower at 81,649.63 levels. 
 

What sparked the northward rally in Garuda Construction share price?

 
Garuda Construction shares rose after the company posted stellar results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).
 
 
The company’s profit more than tripled, or jumped 224 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹28 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹9 crore in Q1FY25.

Its revenue from operations climbed 256 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹125.2 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹35.1 crore in the June quarter of FY25.
 
At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) soared 212.4 per cent annually to ₹36.4 crore in Q1FY26, as against ₹11.7 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year.
 
Ebitda margin, however, squeezed to 29.1 per cent in Q1FY26, from 33.2 per cent in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25). 
 

Garuda Construction IPO listing 

 
Garuda Construction and Engineering made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, with its shares listing at ₹103.20 on the BSE, marking an 8.63 per cent premium over the IPO issue price of ₹95. On the NSE, the stock opened even higher at ₹105, reflecting a 10.52 per cent gain from its issue price.
 

About Garuda Construction 

 
Garuda Construction and Engineering Limited, established in 2010 and headquartered in Mumbai, is an emerging player in India’s civil construction sector. 
 
The company engages in end-to-end construction solutions for residential, commercial, infrastructure, and industrial projects. Its service offerings span the entire project lifecycle – from planning, design, and engineering to resource mobilisation, execution, and final delivery. 
 
In addition to core construction, Garuda also provides value-added services such as operations and maintenance (O&M), mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) works, and finishing services.   
 
With a strong focus on quality, safety, and on-time project delivery, Garuda has built a solid track record across diverse projects, including hotels, residential complexes, and public infrastructure such as the Delhi Police Headquarters. 

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

