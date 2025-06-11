Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 07:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi mandates verified '@valid' UPI handles to tackle payment fraud

Sebi mandates verified '@valid' UPI handles to tackle payment fraud

Sebi has made it mandatory for intermediaries to adopt '@valid' UPI handles from October 1 to protect investors from fraud, with added verification tools and safeguards

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

To enhance visibility, a green ‘thumbs up’ icon will accompany verified UPI IDs, aiding non-English speakers in authentication

Khushboo Tiwari
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To combat fraud and impersonation, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has mandated a new UPI handle—‘@valid’—for all registered intermediaries, including brokers, mutual funds, and investment advisors. The move ensures investors pay only to authorised entities, reducing the risk of fraudulent transactions.
 
Effective October 1, intermediaries such as stockbrokers, research analysts, and investment advisors must adopt the new UPI ID format, which will appear as abc.bkr@validhdfc and xyz.mf@validhdfc.
 
To enhance visibility, a green ‘thumbs up’ icon will accompany verified UPI IDs, aiding non-English speakers in authentication.
 
The new system will not impact existing systematic investment plans (SIPs), but fresh investments must use the new handles.
 
 
Around 8,000–9,000 intermediaries are expected to migrate to the new system.

Also Read

gift city, market

HFTs move to GIFT City to cut stamp duty costs, eye Sebi IFSC push

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

Sebi to launch UPI authentication tool for safer securities transactions

Orkla India

Packaged foods firm Orkla India files DRHP for IPO, sees market growing

Premiuminvesting, investment, markets, trading

What is Jane Street and why is Sebi probing the trading giant in India?

The members decided to strengthen inter-regulatory coordination for wider development of the financial sector.

Reduce unclaimed assets: FM Sitharaman to financial sector regulators

 
The daily UPI limit of ₹5 lakh remains applicable for capital market transactions. 
 
Banks will issue ‘@valid’ IDs only after verifying intermediaries on Sebi’s portal. Old UPI handles will continue to operate during a transition period before being phased out.
 
Sebi Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey emphasised that Sebi will carry out investor education and awareness campaigns over the next two years. Additionally, the regulator is developing ‘Sebi Check’, a tool to verify the UPI IDs and bank details of intermediaries.
 
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will issue operational guidelines. Misuse of these handles for non-payment purposes will be prohibited.

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex, Nifty settle higher; IT, OMC stocks rally; Bank, FMCG drag

IEX

IEX shares crash 10% on market coupling buzz; what should investors do?

S&P Global Ratings to observe India's fiscal consolidation for next 2 years

Credit rating stocks CRISIL, CARE rally 6% in Wednesday's trade; here's why

IPO

Jainik Power IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

Groww

Groww MF launches Nifty India Internet ETF: Here's all you need to know

Topics : SEBI UPI transactions frauds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon