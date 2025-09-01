Monday, September 01, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why Popular Vehicles share price is buzzing in trade today; details

Here's why Popular Vehicles share price is buzzing in trade today; details

Popular Vehicles shares gained after the company announced that it has received in-principle approval from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) to acquire an authorised dealership in Telangana.

stock market trading

Popular Vehicles and Services Limited, part of the diversified Kuttukaran Group, has been operating multi-brand automobile dealerships for over 70 years across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and expanded into Maharashtra in FY23.

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Popular Vehicles share price: Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd (PVSL) shares were in focus on Monday, September 1, 2025, rising as much as 4.32 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹114.65 apiece.
 
Around 11:04 AM, Popular Vehicles share price was off day’s high, and was trading 0.82 per cent higher at ₹110.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.46 per cent higher at 80,172.85 levels.
 

What’s driving Popular Vehicles shares?

 
Popular Vehicles shares gained after the company announced that it has received in-principle approval from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) to acquire an authorised dealership in Telangana.
 
 
“This marks a new milestone with our trusted partner, MSIL, further strengthening our bonds and expanding our horizons,” the company said in a statement.
 
 The existing dealership operates through 19 locations -- five owned and 14 leased/licenced – comprising sales outlets, service centres, True Value outlets, driving schools and back-end operations. 

Also Read

Axiscades

Axiscades Tech hovers near 5% upper circuit as arm secures ₹150-cr order

Ather Energy, Ather, EV scooter, electric scooter

Ather Energy hits all-time high on unveiling new EL platform; buy or sell?

Torrent Power

Torrent Power jumps 7% on ₹22,000-cr investment in largest power project

share market stock market trading

Premier Energies shares rise 3% as subsidiaries bag orders worth ₹2,703 cr

trading

Zydus Wellness shares gain 4% post first overseas acquisition; details here

 
The network includes 27 touchpoints across Arena, Nexa, True Value, Service, Bodyshop, Commercial, Driving Schools and Stockyards, positioning PVSL strongly in Telangana’s fast-growing auto market.
 
Naveen Philip, promoter and MD, Popular Vehicles and Services Limited said, “We are delighted to mark our entry into Telangana in collaboration with our long-standing partner, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. We are honoured to represent the MSIL brand at such an iconic location in Telangana.” 
 
Moreover, the deal covers transfer of operational assets (excluding land and buildings), including leasehold improvements, plant and machinery, tools, furniture, digital assets and other equipment. PVSL will selectively onboard employees based on operational needs and fit.
 
To ensure continuity, the current dealer will grant a limited, non-exclusive, royalty-free co-branding licence for up to 36 months post transfer. Inventory will be separately valued and taken over as per agreed terms, with PVSL currently conducting verification ahead of final consideration.
 
The acquisition further strengthens the company’s non-Kerala portfolio and expands its geographic presence with its key OEM partner. With a strong foothold already in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the Telangana entry further consolidates its long-standing partnership with Maruti Suzuki.
 
“This acquisition is a significant milestone in our growth journey, enabling us to expand into a strategically important market in line with our long-term vision of establishing a pan-India presence and diversifying beyond Kerala. Telangana, being one of the fastest-growing automotive hubs, offers immense potential, and we believe this step will strengthen our customer reach, enhance service revenues, and reinforce our position as a leading integrated automotive dealership player. As we expand our passenger vehicle business into newer geographies, we remain committed to investing in capability-building, technology-led service excellence, and customer-centric solutions that drive sustainable growth,” Philip said.
 

About Popular Vehicles 

 
Popular Vehicles and Services Limited, part of the diversified Kuttukaran Group, has been operating multi-brand automobile dealerships for over 70 years across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and expanded into Maharashtra in FY23.
 
It is among India’s leading diversified automotive dealership companies, with a presence across the entire retail value chain –  from sales of new passenger, commercial and electric two/three-wheelers to vehicle servicing, spare parts distribution, pre-owned vehicle sales, and facilitation of third-party finance and insurance products. 
 
The company represents marquee brands including Maruti Suzuki India, Jaguar Land Rover India, Honda Cars India, Tata Motors, Bharat Benz, Ather Energy and Piaggio.
 
Established in 1984 as one of Maruti Suzuki’s first dealership partners in India, Popular Vehicles has steadily expanded operations across four states. Its extensive network includes 64 showrooms, 137 sales outlets and booking offices, 32 pre-owned vehicle outlets, 154 authorized service centres, 48 retail outlets, and 24 warehouses. Spanning 14 districts in Kerala, 8 in Karnataka, 12 in Tamil Nadu and 12 in Maharashtra, this widespread presence underscores the company’s strong foothold in key auto markets across South and West India.

More From This Section

share market today live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300pts, Nifty above 24,500; India's manufacturing PMI hits 17-year high

FMCG

Nomura bets on Marico, Tata Consumer, Britannia on hopes of margin boost

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Head-Research & Outreach, Icra

Revenue deficit, capital spends: Key takeaways from 15th finance commission

Reliance Q1FY26 results, Reliance net profit growth, Reliance Asian Paints stake sale, Reliance Industries earnings, Reliance Jio revenue, Reliance Retail performance, Oil to Chemical business decline, Reliance quarterly results, Reliance other incom

RIL trades weak after AGM; slips 5% in 4 days; should you buy or hold?

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Amber Enterprises stock up 62% in one year; PL Capital sees more 35% upside

Topics : Buzzing stocks share market auto stocks Share price BSE NSE Market trends Indian equities Maruti Suzuki Indian stock market Auto dealers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon