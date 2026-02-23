Monday, February 23, 2026 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Baazar Style Retail share price rises 4% in trade on opening of new stores

The northward movement in the company's share price came following the company's announcement that it has opened two new stores, taking the total store count to 258

Baazar Style Retail share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Baazar Style Retail Share Price Today: Shares of value fashion retailer Baazar Style Retail were ruling higher on the bourses in the week’s first trading session after the company announced an update on opening new stores in Bihar and Jharkhand. Following the update, the company's share price rose 4 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹345.4 per share on the NSE on Monday.
 
Though the company's shares trimmed their gains partially, they continued to trade higher on the bourses. At 11:35 AM, Baazar Style Retail's shares were seen exchanging hands at ₹339.30 per share, up 2.17 per cent from their previous close of ₹332.10 per share on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 25,658, up 88 points, or 0.34 per cent.
 
 
So far during today's trading session, a combined total of 0.53 million equity shares of Baazar Style Retail, estimated to be worth ₹18 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE.
 
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹2,536.24 crore on the NSE as of February 23. The fashion retailer's shares have a 52-week range of ₹392- ₹186.10 per share on the NSE.  CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates

Baazar Style Retail announces update on opening of new stores

 
The northward movement in the company's share price came following the company's announcement that it has opened two new stores, taking the total store count to 258.

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Sterlite Technologies zooms 90% in 1 month; why telecom stock in demand?

 
Baazar Style Retail, in an exchange filing, announced that it has opened a new store of Style Baazar at Morabadi, Jharkhand, today. With this addition, the total number of stores as of date stands at 258.
 
Earlier, the fashion retailer announced that it opened a new store of Style Baazar at Boring Road, Patna, Bihar.
 
On Friday, the company had opened a new store of Style Baazar at Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.
 
Baazar Style Retail (BRSL) shares made their D-Street debut in September 2024 when the stock listed at par against its issue price of ₹389 per share on the NSE, and BSE. At the current levels, the fashion retailer player's shares are over 11 per cent down from their listing price.
 

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 11:46 AM IST

