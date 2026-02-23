Monday, February 23, 2026 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AU Small Finance Bank shares fall 7% after Haryana govt de-empanelment

The stock faced selling pressure after Haryana's finance department issued a circular de-empanelling all AU Small Finance Bank accounts across the state with immediate effect

AU Small Finance Bank share price

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

AU Small Finance Bank shares slipped 7.4 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day low at ₹952.15 per share on BSE. At 9:24 AM, AU Small Finance Bank's share price was trading 5.87 per cent lower at ₹968.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.61 per cent at 83,316.78.
 
The selling pressure on the counter followed reports that the Haryana government’s finance department, in an official circular issued on Sunday, said all government bank accounts held with AU Small Finance Bank in the state would be de-empanelled with immediate effect.
 
The development comes in the backdrop of IDFC First Bank’s disclosure of a ₹590-crore fraud involving its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government.
 
 

According to the state government's notification, no state funds are allowed to be deposited, invested, or transacted through the two private lenders. All departments shall transfer balances and close accounts from both banks, as per the circular. The state government addressed the circular to all state-run departments as well as public, private, and small finance banks operating in Haryana.
 
In a clarification to exchanges, AU Small Finance Bank admitted that it has received de-empanelment instructions from the government of Haryana. However, AU has found no indication of financial impact following a preliminary internal review. 
 
The bank also said it received communications on February 16 and 
February 18, about a specific government account and suspected unauthorised transactions with another customer account, and it has started an internal review. 
 
As per its preliminary findings, the government account was opened after proper KYC, received ₹25 crore from a large private bank and another ₹47 crore from a separate private bank that has disclosed suspected fraud, and ₹47 crore was transferred to a customer account through 14 transactions that were initiated and authorised by the concerned government department, the bank said. 
 
The account was closed on January 15, 2026, and ₹25 crore plus interest was remitted back to the original bank; AU said there is no indication of financial impact or fraud on the bank so far, some employees have been placed off-duty to ensure a fair review, and it is engaging with the Haryana government. It added that Haryana government deposits with the bank fell from ₹735 crore (Feb 17) to ₹538 crore (Feb 21) across 200 accounts, about 0.4 per cent of overall deposits.

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

