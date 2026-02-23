Sterlite Technologies zooms 90% in 1 month; why telecom stock in demand?

Sterlite Technologies share price today

Share of Sterlite Technologies (STL) hit a multi-year high of ₹170.15, as they rallied nearly 7 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past one month, the stock has zoomed 90 per cent from a level of ₹89.76 on the BSE.

The stock price of the telecom equipment & accessories company surpassed its previous high of ₹165.10 touched on February 18, 2026. It now quotes at its highest level since September 2023. The stock had hit a record high of ₹291.25 on January 24, 2018.

At 11:43 AM; STL was up 3.3 per cent at ₹165.05, as compared to 0.44 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 6.68 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

STL overview, outlook

STL is a global leader in digital connectivity infrastructure serving telecom operators, data centers, citizen networks as well as large enterprises. The company operates through two business divisions, Optical Networking business, ONB, which gives it end-to-end play in optical fiber, fiber cable, specialty cables as well as connectivity. The company has digital and technology solutions at cloud, cybersecurity, enterprise SaaS, AI and product engineering.

STL is at the intersection of 3 powerful multiyear investment cycles, FTTx, data centers and 5G, creating a strong structural tailwind of optical infrastructure.

FTTx is accelerating globally, with deployments rising from 151 million fiber kilometers to 170 million fiber kilometers by 2030. In the United States (US) alone, over 100 million homes will be served by fiber by 2030, supported by large government programs like BEAD and BharatNet in India, STL said in the Q3 earnings conference call.

Data centers are the fastest-growing driver of fiber demand. CRU projects global DCled demand to grow at 76 per cent CAGR from 2025 with hyperscalers driving long haul and inter data centre connectivity. Global DC capex is expected to approach almost $600 billion by 2027. 5G is also scaling rapidly with 6.3 billion subscriptions expected by 2030, carrying 80 per cent of all mobile data traffic.

This requires a massive amount of fiber backhaul, fronthaul and network densification. Together, these 3 cycles are creating a structural multiyear demand tailwind for fiber and connectivity positioning STL at the center of the next global digital infrastructure buildout, the company said.

Meanwhile, STL’s open order book stood at ₹5,325 crore, up from ₹5,188 crore in Q2FY26, reflecting healthy order inflows and strong market confidence. This robust order pipeline provides strong revenue visibility and reinforces our growth outlook for the year, the management said.

US tariff reset

Following the recent US Supreme Court ruling, the US administration has imposed a temporary 15 per cent global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, replacing the earlier proposed 18 per cent rate under the interim trade understanding. This 15 per cent levy is applicable to Indian exports and is valid for up to 150 days unless extended by Congress. The reset lowers tariff uncertainty compared to the earlier peak levels (up to 50 per cent), providing near-term clarity for export-oriented sectors including engineering and capital goods.

In the third quarter (October to December) of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), STL’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin was 11.2 per cent, moderated versus earlier quarters due to tariff-related headwinds.

The US tariff reset effective mid Q2FY26 created a temporary headwind, reducing reported EBITDA by almost 760 bps in Q3 of the current fiscal and bringing the reported margins to 10.3 per cent, STL said.

Crisil Ratings view on STL

STL’s management expects strong recovery in the second half of fiscal 2026 with significant order additions in the first half of fiscal 2026. Additionally, the proportion of sales to the US has been increasing, driven by revival in demand. This is a positive development as the US market typically offers higher profitability owing to higher realisation and higher sales of value-added products. This shall lead to improvement in capacity utilization leading to better absorption of fixed costs and improved profitability such that recovery in operating margins will remain a key monitorable, Crisil Ratings said in its rating rationale.

With increase in penetration of broadband services, ongoing rollout of 5G services, massive investments towards data centres, focus of the government on rural digitisation, approval of phase 3 of BharatNet project and implementation of Smart City projects and the BEAD Program in North America, the medium-term demand outlook is healthy, the rating agency said.