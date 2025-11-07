Friday, November 07, 2025 | 07:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bajaj Auto Q2 Preview: Profit, revenue to rev up on premium, export push

Bajaj Auto Q2 Preview: Profit, revenue to rev up on premium, export push

Brokerages expect Bajaj Auto to post healthy Y-o-Y growth in Q2, driven by higher volumes, improved product mix with a greater share of premium bikes & 3-wheelers, & favourable currency movement.

Bajaj Auto Q2 preview, Q2 results today, November 7, 2025

According to Nuvama analysts, volume growth, higher share of >125cc models and 3Ws, along with a favourable USD-INR rate, are expected to drive Y-o-Y revenue growth.

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Auto Q2 Preview: Two -and three wheeler behemoth Bajaj Auto is likely to announce its September quarter of financial year 20265 (Q2FY26) results today, November 7, 2025. 
 
Brokerages expect Bajaj Auto to post healthy Y-o-Y growth in Q2FY26, driven by higher volumes, an improved product mix with a greater share of premium bikes and 3-wheelers, and favourable currency movement. 
 
Revenue growth is projected between 7-13 per cent Y-o-Y, while Ebitda is seen rising 7-14 per cent Y-o-Y, analysts predicted. Margins are likely to remain stable or slightly expand on better mix and cost control. PAT is expected to grow 13-19 per cent Y-o-Y. Key monitorables include demand outlook, export trends, and launch timelines.
 

Meanwhile, here’s what top brokerage predict ahead of Bajaj Auto Q2:

 

Nuvama

 
According to Nuvama analysts, volume growth, higher share of >125cc models and 3Ws, along with a favourable USD-INR rate, are expected to drive Y-o-Y revenue growth. Ebitda margin is likely to expand slightly on improved gross margins. Key monitorables include demand outlook and upcoming product launches.

Also Read

Stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets in red; Tata Elxsi, Bajaj Finance Q2 results today

R Doraiswamy, MD & CEO, Life Insurance Corporation of India (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

LIC Q2 profit surges 32% to ₹10,053 cr, net premium income up 5.5%

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals PAT up 26% in Q2; eyes HealthCo breakeven within 2 qtrs

From its highs over the past month, the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare is down 7 per cent before recovering this week P&G

P&G Hygiene and Health Care net profit marginally down in Q2 FY26

Sun Pharma

Innovative portfolio likely to maintain growth momentum for Sun Pharmapremium

 
Thus, the brokerage expects revenue to rise 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,869.4 crore, Ebitda up 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,027.4 crore, and adjusted PAT up 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,500.1 crore.
 

Axis Securities

 
Analysts at Axis Securities said revenue is expected to grow by ~7 per cent Y-o-Y / 12 per cent Q-o-Q, supported by a 6 per cent Y-o-Y / 17 per cent Q-o-Q increase in overall volumes and a mild improvement in ASPs, led by higher 2W and CV export volumes. Ebitda margins are seen muted Y-o-Y but improving 46 bps Q-o-Q, aided by a richer product mix and cost control.
 
Hence, Axis estimates revenue up 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,047 crore, Ebitda up 6.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,834 crore, Ebitda margin at 20.2 per cent, and PAT up 17.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,355 crore.
 

SMIFS Limited

 
Those at SMIFS noted, volumes grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by strong export growth offsetting weak domestic sales. Export mix improved 630 bps Y-o-Y to ~43 per cent, while 3W mix rose 198 bps. Realisations are expected to improve ~5 per cent Y-o-Y on a better product mix, supporting ~12 per cent revenue growth Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin may contract ~30 bps Y-o-Y but expand 18 bps Q-o-Q, aided by mix improvement and currency tailwinds.
 
Accordingly, SMIFS projects revenue up 11.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,664.4 crore, Ebitda up 10.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,919.1 crore, Ebitda margin at 19.9 per cent, and PAT up 18.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,383.6 crore.
 

More From This Section

stock market rally, market rally

Don't miss out on these 3 must-have breakout stocks for your portfolio

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Nifty on November 7; details inside

MSCI

MSCI adds four Indian stocks to flagship index including Paytm, Fortis

Hindalco brings in Italian company Metra to manufacture high-precision extruded products for high-speed aluminium rail coaches in India

Cash flow concerns likely to keep Hindalco's stock under pressurepremium

Investors, mutual fund, DII

DIIs extend lead over FPIs as ownership hits record high in Septemberpremium

Topics : Q2 results Bajaj Auto KTM Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto sales two wheeler market two wheelers auto demand Auto sector auto stocks S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageNintendo Store App LaunchedMankind Pharma Q2 ResultsPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon