Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / P&G Hygiene and Health Care net profit marginally down in Q2 FY26

P&G Hygiene and Health Care net profit marginally down in Q2 FY26

The FMCG firm reported a 1% drop in net profit to Rs 209.86 crore for Q2 FY26, even as revenue rose 1.32% year-on-year to Rs 1,150.17 crore amid a dynamic market environment

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care reported a marginal 1 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 209.86 crore for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26). Revenue for the quarter rose 1.32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,150.17 crore.
 
What drove P&G Hygiene’s Q2 performance?
 
The company’s modest revenue growth came amid a challenging external environment marked by inflationary pressures and evolving consumer trends. Despite this, P&G Hygiene maintained stable profitability, supported by its focus on key daily-use product categories.
 
What did the company’s leadership say about the results?
 
V Kumar, managing director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, said in a release, “In an evolving and dynamic external environment, our team came together to execute our integrated growth strategy — a focused product portfolio of daily-use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution, and consumer and customer value, along with productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organisation.”
 
 
He added, “We know that this strategy is the right one for us to deliver sustainable, balanced growth and value creation.”

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

