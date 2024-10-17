Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bajaj Auto, TVS, Hero slip up to 11% on below expectation festive demand

Bajaj Auto, TVS, Hero slip up to 11% on below expectation festive demand

At 10:15 am, the BSE Auto index, the top loser among sectoral indices, was down 3 per cent, as compared to the 0.33 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex

two-wheeler, two wheeler, automobile

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of automobiles companies, mainly two-wheelers, are under pressure, having fallen by up to 11 per cent on profit booking as the festive season has started on a weak note for them. Demand during the current festive season is a tad below expectations, with the industry pegged to clock growth of around 3-5 per cent in sales volumes compared to the earlier expectation of a 5-8 per cent YoY growth.

At 10:15 AM, the BSE Auto index, the top loser among sectoral indices, was down 3 per cent, as compared to the 0.33 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The auto index hit a low of 56,874 in Thursday’s intraday trade, correcting 9 per cent from its record high level of 62,443 that it touched on September 27. Despite its recent decline, the BSE Auto index has outperformed the market by surging 35 per cent so far in calendar year 2024, compared to a 12.3 per cent rise in the benchmark index.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Motorcycle sales during the ongoing festive season so far have been below expectations as demand is muted and the industry will be lucky if it sees 3-5 per cent growth compared to last year, Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said on Wednesday.

While around 15 days remain in this month for festive sales to run their course, he said, muted growth in motorcycle sales during this period will also dampen the overall growth prospects of the two-wheeler industry for the full fiscal, PTI reported.

Among individual stocks, Bajaj Auto has tanked 11 per cent to Rs 10,380 on the BSE in today’s intraday trade on profit booking after the company reported almost in line growth in Q2 revenue growth, while net profit for the quarter missed Bloomberg estimates. READ MORE

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin remained stable sequentially at 20.2 per cent as the impact of an adverse mix and raw material inflation was offset by price hikes, favorable forex rates, and operating leverage benefits.

Bajaj Auto has outperformed the Nifty Auto Index over the past 12 months, fuelled by market share gains in the 125cc-plus domestic motorcycle segment, improved margins, and a unique shareholder reward policy.

However, the stock now trades at approximately 38.5x/30x FY25E/26E EPS and appears fairly valued, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the company's result update.

More From This Section

gaming

Delta Corp, Nazara: Should you bet on online gaming shares ahead of Diwali?

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Crude Oil: Here's your trading strategy for October 17; target price & more

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 350 pts, at 81,150; Nifty at 24,800; Auto, financials drag

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto tanks 11% after Q2; analysts cautious on margin, export outlook

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

RVNL jumps over 7% on emerging lowest bidder for project worth Rs 271 crore


However, the festive season has started on a weak note, with the industry posting just 1-2 per cent YoY growth as of Dussehra and expecting 3-5 per cent YoY growth during the season, assuming a revival before Diwali.

In the case of Bajaj Auto, the outlook for its key export market, Africa, remains uncertain, though the margin outlook is improving, the brokerage firm said.

With calibrated capex spending and new product launches, alongside a growing financing arm (Bajaj Auto Credit), it is well positioned to drive sustainable double digit topline and earnings growth going forward. However, it now trades at more than 30x PE to its earnings as of FY26E, which shall limit the stock price appreciation, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Despite today’s sharp fall, the stock price of Bajaj Auto has more than doubled, or zoomed 103 per cent, in one year. It had hit a record high of Rs 12,772 on September 27, 2024.

On the festive season front, Bajaj Auto indicated that so far, demand has been flattish (below expectation of 5-6 per cent growth). But the management is hopeful of demand bouncing back in the latter part of the festive season.

Overall, the company expects the domestic 2W industry to grow by c.5 per cent in FY25 led by premium (125cc+) segments. In the case of domestic 3Ws, growth going forward will be driven by E3Ws (new products + geography), expansion in CNG network and healthy retail finance penetration, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities noted.

Besides Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company (down 6 per cent at Rs 2,596.35), Hero MotoCorp (down 5 per cent at Rs 5,101) and Eicher Motors (down 3 per cent at Rs 4,521.60) from the two-wheeler segment, had declined up to 6 per cent on the BSE.

Mahindra & Mahindra (Rs 2,963) and Maruti Suzuki India (Rs 12,070) were down 3 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, in today's intraday trade.

Also Read

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto tanks 11% after Q2; analysts cautious on margin, export outlook

bse, stock market, markets

Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Auto, LTTS, CRISIL, Bikaji Foods, PFC

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Market Today: Infy, Axis Bank Q2 results; Dow at record; Hyundai India IPO

bajaj auto

Bajaj Auto Q2 results: Profit dips 31% to Rs 1,385 cr, revenue at Rs 13k cr

Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto

Festive season motorcycle sales fall short of expectations: Bajaj Auto

Topics : Bajaj Auto Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Bajaj Auto Eicher Motors Eicher Motors auto stocks Auto Index Nifty Auto index festive season sale festive season share market Nifty50 Nifty 50 BSE NSE BSE NSE equity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon