Bajaj Auto Q2 results: Profit dips 31% to Rs 1,385 cr, revenue at Rs 13k cr

Pune-based two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 31.4 per cent decline in net profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), while its consolidated revenue from operations grew by 22.2 per cent during the period. The PAT in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 1,385.44 crore, while revenue from operations came in at Rs 13,247.28 crore, the highest reported so far.
The decline in PAT can be attributed to the payment of Rs 211 crore by the company to cover a one-time impact on deferred tax for investment income, caused by the removal of indexation and tax rate changes in the Finance Act, 2024. Revenue from operations grew due to strong vehicle and spare part sales, supported by a favourable sales mix and a steady recovery of exports.
Sequentially, revenue from operations grew by 11 per cent, while PAT declined by 28.65 per cent. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) reached an all-time high of Rs 2,653 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth rate of 24 per cent. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter in which Bajaj achieved 20 per cent Ebitda growth.
The domestic business achieved record-high revenue growth in double digits for the tenth consecutive quarter, driven by growth across motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and electric scooters. Triumph's business also improved, with a 50 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase in sales, reaching 10,000 units domestically and 16,500 units in total. Domestic sales rose from 1,800-1,900 units per month to 3,500 units. Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and the green portfolio—which includes electric vehicles and CNG vehicles—now account for 44 per cent of domestic revenues.
However, festive season demand for motorcycle sales during Dusshera was weaker than expected, growing at a rate of 2 per cent, similar to last year. The initial expectation was a growth of 6 to 8 per cent. "While factors like delayed monsoons and elections may have played a role, it's difficult to pinpoint the exact reason. Demand in the southern and eastern regions has been muted, while central and northern areas have shown some resilience. Although there's still time for a potential surge in demand, it's unlikely to reach the expected 8 per cent growth rate. We're more optimistic about a modest 3-5 per cent growth for the industry during this festive period,” said Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto.
Exports also experienced double-digit growth, with Latin America growing by 20 per cent and becoming the biggest market, overtaking Africa, where the market continued to decline at a slower pace. Asia was able to maintain its performance compared to last year. Nigeria showed signs of steady recovery, with retail sales increasing from 5,000 units in April to 25,000 in September.
Sharma told reporters that they are cautiously optimistic about Nigeria's future despite its volatile currency, as they have increased engagement with retailers in the region. "Exports have slowed down now because we are entering the winter period. Hopefully, we anticipate exports to rebound in the next quarter,” Sharma added.
Bajaj’s electric two-wheeler, Chetak, has performed well, with quarterly volumes reaching 70,000 units and a market share of around 20 per cent, up from its initial market share of 6 per cent in March and 11 per cent in June.
“We're expanding and upgrading the Chetak range to launch in November, aiming to broaden our product portfolio and capitalise on market demand," Sharma stated.
As per Bloomberg analysis, Bajaj was estimated to make Rs 13,253 crore in revenue, which is 0.95 per cent higher than the actual number. For PAT, the estimate was around Rs 2,201 crore, which is 9.13 per cent higher than the actual number.
Bajaj Auto also announced an additional investment of $10 million in its wholly owned subsidiary, Bajaj Do Brasil Comercio De Motocicletas Ltda (Bajaj Brazil). This investment will be made in phases and will fund business expansion to meet the growing needs of the company, which operates in the automobile industry in Brazil. Since its incorporation on March 31, 2022, Bajaj Brazil has recorded a turnover of approximately Rs 250 crore.
The stock rose by 0.85 per cent to Rs 11,617.55 per share on Wednesday.