Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment today; check status, GMP & likely gains

Once the allotment of the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies from today

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Allotment Status: The allotment for Bajaj Housing Finance IPO shares is scheduled to be finalised today. The public issue received massive demand from investors, as cumulative bids for the Rs 6,560 crore offering have surpassed Rs 3.2 trillion.

Offered at a price band of Rs 66-70 with a lot size of 214 shares, the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO ended on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, and has attracted an overwhelming 8.9 million applications, eclipsing the previous record of 7.35 million set by Tata Technologies.
 
The public issue of Bajaj Housing Finance received an overwhelming response, with a subscription of 674 times by the final day. The institutional investors' quota was subscribed 222 times, large HNIs 50.5 times, small HNIs 31 times, and the shareholder quota 18.5 times. Retail investors bid for 7.4 times, while the quota reserved for employees received 2.1 times subscription.
 

Moreover, Bajaj Housing Finance also received positive reviews from several noted brokerages, including Deven Chokshi Research, InCred Equities, Motilal Oswal, and Swastika Investmart, for its initial public issue. READ MORE
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment status  

The shares of Bajaj Housing Finance are expected to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, use the following direct links:

- Check Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Allotment Status on BSE:  https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Check Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

- Check Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Allotment Status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp


Bajaj Housing Finance IPO grey market premium (GMP)  
Ahead of its debut on the stock exchanges, the unlisted shares of Bajaj Housing Finance are trading at a premium of approximately Rs 74, or 105.71 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price, according to several grey market tracking websites. This indicates a favourable listing gain for Bajaj Housing Finance shares.

Bajaj Housing Finance listing price prediction  
Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance are slated to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, September 16, 2024. If the current GMP sustains, Bajaj Housing Finance shares are expected to list around Rs 144 (GMP + issue price), potentially doubling investors' money.

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

