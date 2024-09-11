Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Countdown begins: Kross, Tolins Tyres IPOs end today; should you bid?

Countdown begins: Kross, Tolins Tyres IPOs end today; should you bid?

The grey market premium (GMP) for both IPOs has remained upbeat, reflecting favorable market sentiments for these public issues

IPO, IPOs

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO deadline alert! The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Kross, and Tolins Tyres ends today. The grey market premium (GMP) for both IPOs has remained upbeat, reflecting favorable market sentiments for these public issues. Here are the key details that one should know before placing a bid for them on the last day.
 
Kross IPO 
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The initial public offering of Kross has received strong demand from investors since its inception. The issue, which ends today, has been subscribed 5.64 times. According to data available on the NSE, Kross IPO has received bids for 4,22,23,896 shares against 74,88,372 shares offered, as of around 11:18 am on Wednesday. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) placed the highest bids at 9.19 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 4.27 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 0.46 times.
 

Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of Kross are commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 50, or 21 per cent at the upper end of the issue price, indicating favourable investor sentiment for the public issue.

The Kross IPO comprises a fresh issue of 10,416,667 shares and an offer for sale of 10,416,667 shares, with a face value of Rs 5 apiece. It is available at a price band of Rs 228-240, with a lot size of 62 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 62 shares and in multiples thereof.

The three-day subscription window for the Kross IPO concludes today. Following the closure of the subscription window, the allotment of Kross shares is scheduled for Thursday, September 12, 2024. Subsequently, the company’s shares will be credited to demat accounts on Friday, September 13, 2024.

Kross shares are slated to make their debut on the bourses on Monday, September 16, 2024, by listing on the BSE and NSE.

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Rajoo Engineers share price hits 5% upper circuit on securing $15 mn order

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Century Textiles hits record high after buying Rs 1,100-cr land in Mumbai

zomato, gig economy, delivery

Zomato rallies 5% to hit record high; stock has zoomed 127% so far this yr

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex climbs 100pts to 82k, Nifty at 25,100; Auto, O&G lose most

AGR impact: Voda Idea posts biggest quarterly loss in India Inc history

As PSBs put Voda Idea loan on hold, will the stock drop below Rs 10?


Should you subsctibe to Kross IPO?
 
The public issue of Kross has garnered favourable reviews from noted brokerages, including SBI Securities, Deven Choksey Research, and BP Wealth Management. READ MORE

Tolins Tyres IPO

The subscription window for the initial public offering of Tolins Tyres, which has so far received 6.09 times subscription, concludes today. Tolins Tyres has received bids for 4,56,08,244 shares against 74,88,372 shares offered via public issue, as per NSE data.

The IPO has garnered 9.55 times bidding from Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), while Non-Institutional Investors bid for 5.54 times. Meanwhile, Institutional Investors placed bids 0.46 times for the Tolins Tyres IPO.

With the IPO, Tolins Tyres is offering a fresh issue of 8,849,558 shares and an offer for sale of 1,327,434 shares, with a face value of Rs 5 apiece. The Tolins Tyres IPO is available at a price band of Rs 215-226, with a lot size of 66 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 66 shares and in multiples thereof.

Adding to the buzz, the unlisted shares of Tolins Tyres are trading at a premium of Rs 39, or 17.26 per cent, from the upper end of the IPO price of Rs 226.

The allotment date for the Tolins Tyres IPO is likely to take place on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Subsequently, the company’s shares will be credited to demat accounts on Friday, September 13, 2024.

Shares of Tolins Tyres are expected to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Monday, September 16, 2024.

Should you bid for Tolins Tyres IPO?  
Brokerage firm Swastika Investmart recommends that investors seeking long-term exposure to the tyre industry may consider applying for the Tolins Tyres IPO.  READ MORE

Also Read

bajaj housing finance ipo

Bajaj Housing IPO GMP rockets 100% on last day; should you park your funds?

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Market today: Oil below $70, US Prez debate, Bajaj Housing IPO last day

ipo market listing share market

Opens Today! PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO GMP zooms 50%. Should you bid?

ipo market listing share market

In demand! Tolins Tyres IPO oversubscribed 3x on Day 2; All details here

IPO, shares, company, firms, market

Kross IPO Day 2: GMP holds at 20%; should you park your money here?

Topics : IPO GMP IPO REVIEW IPOs initial public offerings IPOs share market IPO allotment IPO listing time

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon