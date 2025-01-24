Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Paytm recovers 6% from day's lows after Co denies ED freeze on accounts

Paytm recovers 6% from day's lows after Co denies ED freeze on accounts

The HPZ Token scam scam, allegedly operated by 10 Chinese nationals, involved the collection of over Rs 2,200 crore from investors across 20 states

Paytm

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of financial technology (fintech) giant One 97 Communications (Paytm) fell 8.95 per cent to a day's low of Rs 773.05 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intra-day deals on Friday, January 24, 2025. The fall in the company’s stock price follows news that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has allegedly frozen approximately Rs 500 crore in virtual accounts of eight payment gateways, including Razorpay, PayU, Easebuzz, and Paytm, as part of its investigation into one of India’s largest cryptocurrency scams, the HPZ Token scam, according to a report by The Times of India. 
However, Paytm shares trimmed their initial losses and recovered 6.15 per cent from the day's low after the company refuted the claim. At around 12:40 PM on Friday, Paytm shares were quoted at Rs 820.65 on the NSE, down 3.35 per cent from their previous close of Rs 849.10 apiece. In comaprions, the benchmark equity indices, NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex, were trading higher on Friday. The Nifty50 was trading at 23,232.30, up 0.12 per cent, while the 30-share Sensex was up 117 points at 76,638 levels.
 
 
Paytm, in a regulatory filing on the BSE, said, "We confirm that we have not received any such new notice, communication, or query from the Enforcement Directorate regarding the matter mentioned in the media articles. The information published is factually incorrect and misleading, and we had not received any query from the media prior to the publishing of this news article."
  
"Additionally, we would also like to take this opportunity to clarify that contrary to media reports there has been no probe on the Company or its subsidiaries, the ED’s probe is on third-party merchants," it added. 

Also Read

sona blw auto parts auto sector

Sona BLW Precision shares slide 6% in trade; here's what's dragging stock

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Nippon Life AMC shares slide 5% after profit drops 18% in Q3 results

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Here's why Exicom Tele-Systems was locked in 5% upper circuit on Jan 24

Royal Enfield

Eicher Motors rallies 5% in 3 days on healthy outlook; outperforms market

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

KFin Technologies shares zoom 13% in trade; why is the stock in demand?

  
One 97 Communications serves as a digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants. The company offers a digital payments platform for use cases such as online money transfers, in-store merchant payments, and bill payments. The company also provides commerce and cloud services, such as ticketing and advertising, as well as technology-led financial services, including loans, insurance, and wealth management, offered through financial partners.
 
As of January 24, 2025, the company boasts a market capitalisation of Rs 52,213.78 crore on the NSE.
 
Paytm shares were at their all-time high of Rs 1,961.05 on November 18, 2021, whereas their all-time low of Rs 310 was recorded on May 9, 2024.
 
The fintech company's shares were quoted at their 52-week high of Rs 1,062.95 on December 17, 2024, while their 52-week low of Rs 310 was recorded on May 9, 2024.
 
Paytm share price has dropped 16 per cent in the last one month, while it has surged 80 per cent in the last six months.
 

More From This Section

Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Wild swing in benchmarks; RIL, HDFC Bank push Sensex, Nifty in red; breadth weak

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

V2 Retail shares hit 5% upper circuit after posting 118% rise in profit YoY

markets, stock market, market fall, market down

Suryoday SFB share plummets 7% after sluggish Q3 show; net profits drop 41%

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to regulate algorithmic (algo) trading by retail investors, introducing new checks and balances for stock brokers and exchanges. Currently, algo trading is dominated by instituti

This Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock zooms 26% in 2 days on strong Q3

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc shares rally 13% in two weeks; will the rally continue?

Topics : Buzzing stocks Stock movemnet Paytm fraud case Paytm Share price Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon